Biden Has Put the Child Tax Credit Extension on the Chopping Block

The three-year extension of the credit proposed by the House may be a casualty of this bargaining. In two separate meetings with progressives and moderate Democrats at the White House on Tuesday, the president intimated that the feasible path for the child tax credit was a one-year extension as expanded in the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, passed in March. According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the president also discussed the possibility of permanent refundability, a key change made by ARPA that allows the lowest-income Americans to receive the full credit. (The other major changes made by ARPA include raising the amount to $3,600 per year for children under 6 and $3,000 for children between ages 6 and 17 for parents under a certain income threshold, and distributing installments on a monthly basis.)



Representative Jared Huffman, who was in the meeting with progressives, told reporters afterward that he did not “think any of that is written in stone, at this point.”

“He’s not jettisoning lots of elements of this thing. But he is working on the duration of some of them, and I don’t think any of it was fully resolved,” Huffman said.

