Another Voting Rights Bill Just Died in the Senate. What Now, Biden?

Schumer has also not explicitly called for filibuster reform, although he has obliquely referred to the need to “restore” the Senate. “We need to work to restore the Senate as the world’s greatest deliberative body, so we can better serve the needs of our nation. Republicans blocking one bill after another even from consideration is not that,” Schumer said in his speech on Wednesday. In perhaps an implicit message to Manchin, who has said voting rights legislation needs to be bipartisan, Schumer noted that the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments passed after the Civil War without any minority support.

“The members of this chamber can take inspiration from great patriots of the past who put country over party. Or they can cross their arms and watch as our 240 year old experiment in democracy falls prey to the specters of authoritarian control,” Schumer said.

King, who has raised concerns about eliminating the filibuster, said in a call with reporters on Tuesday that he expected Senate Democrats to open discussions about the filibuster, whether to reform it or abolish it altogether. He highlighted the argument of the need to preserve the filibuster to maintain the power of the minority, saying that “today’s obstruction is tomorrow’s priceless shield.” However, he said that voting rights were too critical not to act upon.

“I’ve been very, very reluctant on that issue. On the other hand, it strikes me that this is a special case because it goes to the fundamental issue of how our democratic system works,” King told reporters. If democracy was not safeguarded, he said, “everything else falls by the wayside.”