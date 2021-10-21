Another Voting Rights Bill Just Died in the Senate. What Now, Biden?

“What if the current wave of voter suppression legislation succeeds and keeps tens of thousands of people from voting, or what if in 2024 a partisan legislature in a swing state votes to override the election results and send its own set of electors to Congress?” King asked in his speech on Tuesday. “Then it won’t just be Republicans who distrust elections, and we will be left with a downward spiral toward a hollow shell of democracy, where only raw power prevails and its peaceful transfer becomes a distant memory.”

Between January 1 and the end of September, at least 19 states had enacted 33 bills that made it more difficult to vote, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Republicans argue that these bills are necessary to counter voter fraud and ensure election security. However, critics note that the bills tend to affect areas with a higher concentration of minority voters. Some of these measures have also made voting by mail, which tends to be used more by Democratic voters than Republicans, more onerous. Still other bills have taken power away from state election officials and granted more to state legislatures or other partisan entities, raising the prospect that legislatures might overturn election results.

This widespread effort to curtail voting rights and create opportunities for partisan subversion of election results also comes as former President Donald Trump continues to repeat false claims that the 2020 election was stolen; he has continually argued, too, that efforts to overturn the election during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol were justifiable protests. In addition, there has been a recent exodus of state and local election officials, which could be attributed to the fact that they have been subjected to regular harassment for not supporting conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election.