A Modest New Voting Rights Bill Gives Proponents One Last Shot at the Senate

When the Senate failed to advance voting rights legislation ahead of the August recess, it seemed as if the cause may have been put on the back burner. But the working group of eight Democrats continued to negotiate the bill, even after the Senate had left Washington. The announcement of the Freedom to Vote Act was met with pleasant surprise by many activists—particularly coming on top of reporting over the weekend that President Joe Biden was willing to begin leaning on senators to support reforming the filibuster.

Activist groups released statements on Tuesday morning lauding the Freedom to Vote Act, although some still cautioned that eliminating the filibuster may be necessary to enact meaningful voting rights reform. Meagan Hatcher-Mays, the director of Democracy Policy at Indivisible, called the new bill “encouraging” in a statement, but said “all this negotiating will be for absolutely nothing if they don’t also take the steps required to get it to President Biden’s desk.”

Representative Mondaire Jones, who had introduced a bill on voting rights included in the Freedom to Vote Act, said in a statement that he urged the Senate “to do whatever it takes — including abolishing or reforming the filibuster — to get this bill passed.”