Facebook Wants to Ban the Taliban. It’s Another War That Can’t Be Won.

Moderating content has been the Achilles’ heel of large social media platforms, and their tendency to keep policies secret or to engage in ad hoc decision-making, sometimes based on specious reasoning or the influence of national governments, has led to a sense, mostly among the political right, that these companies are censorious. In fact, the situation is more nuanced, with left-wing groups, Palestinian activists, sex workers, and other typical targets of online censorship constantly dealing with the fickle, inscrutable systems that often automatically ban accounts, leaving little recourse. (Certainly there is rarely an opportunity to talk to an actual human being in such cases.) Because platforms are focused on scale and on earning the good favor of governments, the activities of nation-states, especially authoritarian ones, receive far less scrutiny than they deserve. It took a number of violations and finally the incitement of a riot for Twitter and Facebook to ban Trump, while little has been done about the regimes of Modi, Duterte, or MBS, which all abuse social platforms to further their authoritarian aims.

The result is not just an atmosphere of censure and limited debate but also a sense that the rules of the road, when they are even known, can be bent for powerful individuals or governments with which companies have to maintain goodwill and influence. Yet even the framing of who counts as an official government representative is skewed on these platforms. On Twitter, foreign officials and news agencies, like Redfish, a leftist-inspired video journalism outfit, or RT, a more pro-Kremlin news site, are marked as government-affiliated. The account for Voice of America, a U.S. government–funded news agency with more than 1.6 million Twitter followers, has no such designation. Similarly, U.S. military and intelligence agency accounts have spent years propagandizing audiences with videos of airstrikes and boastful posts about enemy casualties—without any warning labels attached. We’ve had plenty of official “updates” on the war—some of them outright lies. Platforms like Twitter and Facebook, however unwittingly, have been promoting the U.S. foreign policy line for years.

Meanwhile, social media remains one of the best sources for finding out what’s happening in Afghanistan and, to some extent, hearing from the Taliban, which, however violent, is the next government of the country. (Such violence also defines other close American allies, but that is a subject for another column.) The notion that the semilegitimate government of a country can now be banned wholesale from major communications platforms seems fraught. It goes beyond questions of corporate policy and encompasses whether platforms have a moral duty to shape the informational culture and digital environment in which their users live and communicate, to provide a baseline of safety and security that supersedes the rights of powerful governments. To endow these platforms with such a responsibility is equally fraught.

