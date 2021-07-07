Trump’s Social Media Lawsuit Is Doomed to Fail (and Work Exactly as Planned)

“We’re going to hold big tech very accountable,” said former President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Holding forth in 91 degree heat in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump introduced a class-action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and their parent companies’ CEOs, which he called “a very beautiful development for our freedom and freedom of speech.” Demanding punitive damages and that his social media accounts be restored—while also telling a questioner that he wasn’t sure whether he’d use them again—the 45th president sketched out an apocalyptic vision of contemporary America as besieged by crime, fake news, a foreign virus that only he could control, and, most relevantly, censorious Silicon Valley tech giants allied with ruling Democratic elites. With this lawsuit, for which Trump is recruiting people to join as members of the class, he hopes to tame the tech companies that have so far resisted meaningful regulation and humiliated the former president by revoking his posting rights. Or just generate attention, the currency of his career.



Trump’s appearance was typically rambling and barely coherent at times, landing on many of his favorite issues and outright lies (the medical efficacy of hydroxychloroquine got a shout-out). But it told us some important things about his post-presidency plans, the likely fruitless legal battle that MAGA conservatives are willing to wage against tech companies, and even some of the deficiencies in the present attempts to tame big tech. Trump’s class-action lawsuit is hardly, as he claims, “a pivotal battle in defense of the first amendment,” but it is also very Trumpian: cynically capitalizing on a kernel of genuine populist discontent, dangerously manipulating public discourse, and doomed to fail in some heretofore unforeseen, embarrassing way. But most importantly, Trump now has a cause celebre for which he can drum up millions in new donations.

As a spate of early commentators pointed out, Trump’s lawsuit may not have much of a shot in the courts, even if it ends up in front of a Trump-appointed Republican judge. As it is, Facebook’s Terms of Service dictates that all legal claims must be settled in court in a couple northern California districts. (The former president’s lawyers, for what it’s worth, said that this issue should be decided by the Supreme Court.) The 44-page suit makes a bunch of bold and perhaps competing claims, and it has the linguistic feel of the kind of overheated lawfare that has become a staple of the MAGA right—documents designed to generate attention and political fundraising momentum as much as stake a legal claim.