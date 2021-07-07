Trump’s Social Media Lawsuit Is Doomed to Fail (and Work Exactly as Planned)

As a spate of early commentators pointed out, Trump’s lawsuit may not have much of a shot in the courts, even if it ends up in front of a Trump-appointed Republican judge. As it is, Facebook’s Terms of Service dictate that all legal claims must be settled in court in a couple of northern California districts. (The former president’s lawyers, for what it’s worth, said that this issue should be decided by the Supreme Court.) The 44-page suit makes a bunch of bold and perhaps competing claims, and it has the linguistic feel of the kind of overheated lawfare that has become a staple of the MAGA right—documents designed to generate attention and political fundraising momentum as much as stake a legal claim.

But if you believe that by banning Trump and the few everyday Americans the initial class-action suit includes, social media companies represent an “imminent, severe, and irreparable” threat, then your time has arrived. If you go to TakeonBigTech.com, you can learn about how to join the suit. Trump has promised what could become a large class of suitors, led by a team of high-powered lawyers (veterans of lawsuits against Big Tobacco and O.J. Simpson)—which is really to say, he’s promised a circus, one that anyone with a sense of grievance and a suspended Facebook account can join.

What Trump, a god-tier narcissist, misses is attention, and the power that comes with wielding a social media megaphone that can be instantly activated to catalyze millions of people into potential action, from MAGA-heads to media stenographers who must report on his every utterance (guilty!). Taking on big tech—once simply a subject that could be invoked as a nod to conservatives’ latest grievance—has now become a matter of real strategic urgency to Trump, who reportedly declined to join Gettr, his adviser Jason Miller’s recently launched social media platform (which was almost immediately hacked). In his press conference, Trump acknowledged that his fame means that he can generate attention without a dedicated social media platform, but there are clear difficulties waiting in the long term, especially if he plans to run in 2024. He needs to be posting where his fans are, and Parler and Gab and Gettr are simply not the white-hot centers of MAGA activity that Facebook and YouTube are. Trump needs his old accounts back.