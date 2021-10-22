The Democrats Are Losing Their Nerve on Taxes

Even if you think the spending level in the reconciliation bill should be zero, you can’t logically call yourself a fiscal conservative and oppose higher marginal tax rates for both individuals and corporations. You just can’t. In 1990 a budget deficit of $221 billion (about $476 billion in current dollars) was enough to scare the bejeezus out of George H.W. Bush. That was about 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product. Today the budget deficit is $3 trillion, or about 13 percent of GDP—a larger share, except for last year, than any year since 1945, when we were deficit-financing a world war. If we add $2 trillion to that, we’ll need to hike marginal rates on individuals and corporations. If we don’t add $2 trillion to that … we’ll still need to hike marginal rates. I know Modern Monetary Theory says we won’t, but we will. It may perhaps be a poor strategy to point out that we have a really big deficit when you favor, as I do, the once-in-a-generation expansion of social welfare programs that Democrats are trying to achieve. But we do.

Even before you consider the cost of this expansion, Americans are seriously undertaxed. Rich people and corporations are undertaxed the worst, and yes, we need to raise taxes on them the most. But we need to tax the merely affluent more, too. By historic standards, the average effective federal tax for everyone fell from 22.4 percent in 1979 to 19.3 percent in 2018, the last year for which data are available. The decrease was more glaring for the top 1 percent in income distribution, who saw their average effective federal tax fall from 35.1 percent to 30.2 percent (assuming they paid taxes at all; the reconciliation bill would expand IRS funding to bust rich tax cheats). But it fell in every income category. And though we can cheer that the bottom quintile saw its effective tax rate fall during this period from 9.3 percent to zero—the one truly progressive change to our tax code since 1979—it doesn’t make much sense that people earning well above the median should pay less, too. Next time you complain about lousy government services, consider how little you pay for them.

Capital, of course, is undertaxed even worse than personal income. It’s gotten to be a bad joke. The maximum capital gains rate was about 40 percent in 1979. Today it’s about half that. The top corporate rate is less than half what it was in 1979. These changes, even more than changes in the personal income tax, have helped drive the historic growth in income inequality that began around 1979, especially at the high end.

We have two political parties in the United States. One has been systematically cutting taxes for four decades. That’s the Republicans. The other has mostly been too terrified to increase them. That’s the Democrats. If this second group lets Kyrsten Sinema win on taxes, it will be hard to see much practical difference between them, and that will hurt Democrats in the midterms.

