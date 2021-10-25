Hey, There’s Another Governor’s Election in 2021, and It’s a Bellwether Race, Too

There are similarities between the Jersey and Virginia governor’s races that may be instructive for Democrats as we are watching both GOP gubernatorial candidates try to entice Trump supporters while not alienating independent voters and others disgusted by Trump. For example, in Virginia, a recent pro-Youngkin rally was headlined by Steve Bannon—and Trump called in by phone to endorse Youngkin again after a jaw-dropping pledge of allegiance to an American flag that was carried by a Trump supporter in the January 6 insurrection. While Youngkin criticized the pledge to the January 6 flag as “weird and wrong,” he didn’t denounce Trump’s endorsement.

Back in Jersey, Ciattarelli is trying the same political gymnastics. Last November, he spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally held outside Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Despite video of the event, the GOP candidate claims he thought it was some type of general pro-GOP rally. The question, in both races, is will the ties to Trump hurt or help them more?

To those who are saying “forget about it” when it comes to the Jersey race for governor, they simply don’t know New Jersey’s history when it comes to electoral woes of past Democratic governors. Being a born and bred Jersey boy, I get that it may be too much to say as Jersey goes so does the country, but focusing just on Virginia’s race is as wrong as eating pizza with a fork and knife—or worse, trying to pump your own gas in Jersey.