Hey, There’s Another Governor’s Election in 2021, and It’s a Bellwether Race, Too

The last time a Democratic governor won re-election in New Jersey, Americans were packing theaters to watch Luke Skywalker save the galaxy in Star Wars, the top TV show was Three’s Company, disco ruled the airwaves and the only “media” that was “social” was this thing called the rotary phone. That year was 1977, and it’s when Democratic governor Brendan Byrne won reelection. No Democratic governor has been reelected since in the Garden State.

This November, though, New Jersey’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy could finally end that more than four-decade drought. The race has tightened a bit in recent days, but Murphy still appears to be poised for a win. You would think the media would want to know how Murphy, who leads GOP opponent Jack Ciattarelli by six points in a recent poll, has put himself in a position to end the Jersey Democratic governor reelection curse. But instead, just about everyone in the political universe is ignoring Jersey and obsessively focusing on the Virginia governor race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

It’s not that the Virginia race is not meaningful. That race is neck-and-neck in a state Joe Biden won by 10 points, so the attention is understandable. But the New Jersey governor’s race might be more of a bellwether for the popularity of Biden and the Democrats’ policy proposals than Virginia. There’s a simple reason for this: Murphy has already enacted many of them. For example, Biden is proposing a tax increase on the wealthy in the human infrastructure bill currently being crafted by Democrats. Well, Murphy already enacted a tax increase on people making more than $1 million, bumping the rate up from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent.