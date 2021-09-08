The Texas Abortion Law Could Juice Democratic Turnout in Virginia

McAuliffe and the other Democratic nominees for the top of the ticket, lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala and Attorney General Mark Herring, who is seeking a third term, have all reaffirmed their support for abortion rights in recent days.

“The Democratic team here is all together to say we will make sure that we protect women’s rights, we will be brick walls to protect women’s rights,” McAuliffe said in a press conference with Ayala and Herring on Tuesday, warning that Youngkin would support “a Texas-style law” if elected.

Youngkin has said that McAuliffe has “extreme views” on abortion that he is using to divide Virginians on the issue, and reaffirmed that he is against abortion in most cases, with exceptions for rape, incest, and cases where the mother’s life is in jeopardy. The Texas law makes no such exceptions. Republican lieutenant-gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears told Newsmax that she would support a Texas-style bill, although her campaign noted that such a measure would be unlikely to pass in the General Assembly, The Washington Post reported.

If past is prologue, the new Texas law may do more to juice support among supporters of abortion rights than anti-abortion activists. In 1989, voters narrowly elected Democrat Douglas Wilder, the first Black governor elected in the United States since the Reconstruction era. Wilder had touted his support for abortion rights, particularly in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that summer that upheld a Missouri law restricting use of state funds for abortions. Abortion rights became an overriding issue for that campaign, ultimately benefiting Wilder over his Republican opponent.