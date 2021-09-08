The Texas Abortion Law Could Juice Democratic Turnout in Virginia

“This dangerous Texas law is exactly what Glenn Youngkin has in mind when he says he wants to go ‘on offense’ to ban abortion in the Commonwealth,” McAuliffe said in a statement, quoting from a leaked video in which the Republican nominee said he would target abortion rights.

In that video, which apparently was shot at a campaign event in Loudoun County in June, Youngkin also said that he “can’t” talk about abortion on the campaign trail because it “won’t win my independent votes that I have to get.”

Thanks to the law in Texas and concerns that the conservative-majority Supreme Court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion is now a major topic of conversation in the Virginia gubernatorial race—and it will likely help fire up potential McAuliffe voters in the waning weeks of the campaign.