Why Isn’t Terry McAuliffe Cruising in Virginia?

And if Democrats retain control of the House but not the governorship, Cole predicted gridlock familiar to anyone who follows the United States Congress. “That would be two years of stall, two years of dead work,” Cole said.

Kirk McPike, the Democratic nominee for City Council in Alexandria who also serves as a chief of staff on Capitol Hill, described it as an all or nothing situation for Democrats. Either they retain control and keep turning the state blue or see an immediate halt.

“What’s at stake is that for the last two years Virginia has had, for the first time in decades, a unified Democratic government, and for the first time ever a unified progressive Democratic government that has been doing important things,” McPike said in an interview. “Making progress on marijuana laws. Making changes on things like criminal justice and the death penalty and progress on rights for LGBTQ Virginians. And all of that is on the ballot. Even if just Glenn Youngkin were to win and we held everything else, it would just stop. All of that forward momentum that has been hard won over the last decade for the Virginia Democratic Party.”

It’s a somewhat odd scenario for anyone who’s followed McAuliffe’s career in politics. For years he’s been closely associated with the establishment wing of the party and earned a reputation as overly slick and too eager to raise money from some corporate sources when he was Democratic National Committee chair. McAuliffe was never the favorite of the most liberal activists within the party. In the primary this year, he faced a progressive challenger, Jennifer Carol Foy, and two other foes. He thumped Foy by 60 percent to 20 percent—another indication, as was Eric Adams’s New York Democratic primary mayoral victory, that Democratic voters aren’t the same thing as Democratic Twitter.