Mike Rowe’s Dirtiest Job? Cozying Up to Conservatives

Rowe’s own thoughts on unions are tough to suss out. He’s been in several, including SAG-AFTRA, and has maintained on his blog that he’s not anti-union; but at the same time, he’s written that, “as a believer in the individual, I will always support a person’s right to make the best deal he can in his/her industry…. Let the larger law of supply and demand sort it out.” (Separately, he has stated that he resented being forced to join unions in the past.) While Rowe’s always used circumlocution to skirt controversy, his comments line up with the logic behind right-to-work laws—a favored right-wing anti-union measure. And nowhere is Rowe’s fealty to business owners more apparent than the bonkers S.W.E.A.T. Pledge, a cub-scout-esque certificate curriculum that makes workplace submissiveness feel contractual. (Its name is an acronym for “Skill and Work Ethic Aren’t Taboo.”) Among the tenants of the pledge: Workers should be grateful to be Americans; “there is no such thing as a ‘bad job’”; their safety at work is no one else’s responsibility; and other libertarian talking points that amount to suck it up, buttercup.

In recent years, Rowe’s podcasting and social media presence has situated him somewhere between lifestyle guru and culture warrior—like Joe Rogan without the drugs or Jordan Peterson with a few friends down at the mill. The same schtick is now evident with How America Works, only Rowe’s effort is buoyed by the Fox media machine. Take Episode 5, on fracking for oil in Northwestern Pennsylvania. While the episode betrays a conservative slant, the real ideological work happens in the content surrounding it on Fox. On the day it ran, Fox Business interviewed the owners of the same oil company featured by Rowe with the headline, “Pennsylvania oil and gas driller warns they ‘won’t survive’ as Biden takes aim at industry.” That was linked alongside a preview of the episode and a separate clip of Rowe arguing with Biden’s decision to halt the Keystone Pipeline, putting oil workers out of a job despite the fact that Americans still needed petroleum for their “yoga pants” and “the plastic on the keyboard that allows people to type their angry letters to me.”

Rowe has also filmed a Dirty Jobs reboot for Discovery, expected to launch sometime in the coming months. One wonders how he will portray American labor in its current, volatile state. Conservatives have been hard at work trying to convince the public that lazy millennials and Democratic handouts and lockdowns are hurting our economy, and Rowe’s bootstraps messaging would fit right in.

Ultimately, Rowe became a blue-collar mascot because media consumers were given so few options. Pop culture is still short on working-class representation. As flawed as Dirty Jobs was, it was the most representation that labor had on TV through the deindustrialization and growing social inequality of the late Bush, early Obama years. Sit-coms had pivoted to salaried office work, and medical dramas rarely made room for custodians or low-level care workers. Rowe saw a gap and he filled it. I remember watching the early seasons of Dirty Jobs, unaware of the sneaky conservatism, and feeling proud of the kind of work my family did, that they were as watchable as football players or newscasters. Years later, when I told people I worked in the fishing industry, they’d often respond with excited references to shows narrated by Rowe. While the representations weren’t usually accurate, it still felt good to know that people were interested in the work I did. A more diverse cast of workers deserves that recognition, but exposure without support is ultimately just voyeurism. In Rowe’s case, it might be something worse, actively promoting a picture of work that’s at odds with workers’ real interests.