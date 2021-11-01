Mike Rowe’s Dirtiest Job? Cozying Up to Conservatives

In 2013, Rowe cozied up with Charles Koch on the MikeRoweWORKS foundation, an organization Rowe founded to invigorate interest in the trades and close the skills gap that received so much attention during the recession. Rowe’s scholarship program seems to have been genuinely good for many of the 1,200 recipients, and teaching teens to think critically about the impacts of student debt is a fine cause. The other ideological goals, however, are suspect. For example, the skills gap that Rowe has been discussing ad nauseam since 2009 is largely a myth. While pandemic recovery has created some pent-up demand for trade workers, the United States doesn’t usually have a shortage of tradespeople; it just doesn’t usually have a glut of nonunionized tradespeople to suppress wages, as is the case in retail or higher education. It’s no wonder, then, that Koch has an interest in Rowe’s foundation, as it works toward the same end-goal as the Koch Brothers’ 50-year war on unions.

Rowe’s own thoughts on unions are tough to suss out. He’s been in several, including SAG-AFTRA, and has maintained on his blog that he’s not anti-union; but at the same time, he’s written that, “as a believer in the individual, I will always support a person’s right to make the best deal he can in his/her industry.… Let the larger law of supply and demand sort it out.” (Separately, he has stated that he resented being forced to join unions in the past.) While Rowe’s always used circumlocution to skirt controversy, his comments line up with the logic behind right-to-work laws—a favored right-wing anti-union measure. And nowhere is Rowe’s fealty to business owners more apparent than in the bonkers SWEAT Pledge, a cub scout–esque certificate curriculum that makes workplace submissiveness feel contractual. (Its name is an acronym for “Skill and Work Ethic Aren’t Taboo.”) Among the tenets of the pledge: Workers should be grateful to be Americans, “There is no such thing as a ‘bad job,’” their safety at work is no one else’s responsibility, and other libertarian talking points that amount to Suck it up, buttercup.

In recent years, Rowe’s podcasting and social media presence has situated him somewhere between lifestyle guru and culture warrior—like Joe Rogan without the drugs or Jordan Peterson with a few friends down at the mill. The same schtick is now evident with How America Works, only Rowe’s effort is buoyed by the Fox media machine. Take episode 5, on fracking for oil in Northwestern Pennsylvania. While the episode betrays a conservative slant, the real ideological work happens in the content surrounding it on Fox. On the day it ran, Fox Business interviewed the owners of the same oil company featured by Rowe with the headline, “Pennsylvania oil and gas driller warns they ‘won’t survive’ as Biden takes aim at industry.” That was linked alongside a preview of the episode and a separate clip of Rowe arguing with Biden’s decision to halt the Keystone Pipeline, putting oil workers out of a job despite the fact that Americans still needed petroleum for their “yoga pants” and “the plastic on the keyboard that allows people to type their angry letters to me.”