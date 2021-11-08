The Infrastructure Bill: Here’s Who Won and Who Lost

Nancy Pelosi: Win. OK, this was a win for the speaker of the House, but it was an ugly win. Much of the holdup in passing the bill was due to the various factions wrangling over the destiny of the $1.75 trillion social spending package. Moderates grumbled about the price tag. Progressives worried that moderates would bolt if the House voted on the hard infrastructure bill separately. In the end, Pelosi was able to oversee a compromise. Progressives got a concession: The spending measure would get a vote by November 15. Moderates got to see their preferred part of Biden’s package move through. Only six Democrats defected—all progressives—while 13 Republicans voted for it. Still, the entire episode was not a prime example of Pelosi’s legendary iron grip on her caucus. It was not an easy fight for Pelosi. And of course, it’s not over.

Pramila Jayapal: Win. It’s undeniable that the Washington state Democrat and leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus came out of this fight more powerful. It’s true that progressives gave ground again and again, but prior to the infrastructure fight Jayapal was very much a niche name, even among political junkies. But her position elevated her to a chief negotiating spot during the closed-door discussions over both parts of the infrastructure package. Moving forward, it will be more eyebrow-raising if Jayapal, as leader of the CPC, isn’t at the bargaining table during high-level negotiations. She moved from being a lesser member of the pantheon of progressive leaders to one of the top members of the movement. She, too, needs Build Back Better to pass for this win to be total and durable, but she’s handled the pressure well so far.

John Yarmuth: Win. For the longtime Kentucky Democrat and outgoing chairman of the House Budget Committee, successful passage of the Build Back Better Act would be a major capstone to his career. Yarmuth, one of those always-quotable Southern Democrats (although Yarmuth represents an urban congressional district), has taken a central role in moving the reconciliation bill through the chamber. He’s kept in close contact with House Speaker Pelosi and argued for using budgetary maneuvers in Congress to pass Democrats’ agenda now and in the future. He’s also opted not to follow Senator Joe Manchin’s example of hewing to the right during the negotiations. Instead, he’s shown that Democrats in red-leaning states can and should push for robust Democratic initiatives, at the very least, when Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the presidency.