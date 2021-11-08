The Infrastructure Bill: Here’s Who Won and Who Lost

Josh Gottheimer: Loss. The idea for Gottheimer was this would be his moment to assert power as the leader of the Democrats seeking to counter progressives’ influence in infrastructure negotiations. There were moments when Gottheimer and his cadre of moderates pushing for a SALT tax were, in effect, endangering the entire infrastructure enterprise. Gottheimer didn’t end up extracting real concessions from other factions of the party, and he and his half-dozen other moderates agreed to vote on the Build Back Better Act “in its current form other than technical changes” by November 15 after it receives a score from the Congressional Budget Office. Those stipulations were really face-saving more than anything else. Gottheimer comes out of this as someone regarded as overly publicity-hungry in Democratic circles but not as effective in stalling progressives as Senators Kyrsten Sinema or Joe Manchin.

Big Pharma: Loss. The pharmaceuticals industry fought hard (really hard!) to kill any kind of prescription-drug-pricing reform in Democrats’ domestic spending push. There were moments when it seemed like exactly that would happen. But as of now (because nothing is certain until it’s certain), pro-reform Democrats have been able to resurrect a proposal for letting Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices and also lowering costs for drugs. It’s not the world’s strongest bill by any means, but any such provision is a definite loss for an industry that’s been pouring money over sympathetic lawmakers in the hopes that they could hold the line. They couldn’t. The three House Democrats who toed the pharma line—Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters, and Kathleen Rice—are losers, too. Yes, they signed onto the watered-down bill, but they caused all the problems in the first place.

The Squad: Loss. Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and the now roughly five other members of “The Squad” group of progressives were some of the most high-profile proponents of voting on an infrastructure bill alongside the social safety net bill only if they were coupled closely together. In the end, The Squad voted against the infrastructure bill’s passage, out of lack of trust in moderates’ assurances of holding a November 15 vote. They were the Democrats who voted against passage, but that didn’t stop the infrastructure bill from moving forward. It also didn’t deter other progressives from voting for the bill. The Squad’s influence within Congress and among Democratic voters is still enormous but perhaps a little less so after last week.