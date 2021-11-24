A Supreme Court Reform We Can All Support

“In great cases such as Gibbons v. Ogden, in 1824, and Charles River Bridge v. Warren Bridge, in 1838, at least two counsel for each side argued for several hours, so that the court spent four or even five days listening to oral argument,” William Rehnquist, who served as chief justice from 1986 to 2005, wrote in a 1999 essay. “In 1849, the Supreme Court adopted a rule limiting oral argument in each case to two hours per side, but exceptions were still made for very important cases. In Ex parte Milligan, for example, argued in 1866, the oral arguments continued for six days.”

Why did they last so long? Practical reasons came first and foremost. Nineteenth-century Americans lacked laserjet printers, copy machines, overnight mail, or PACER, so the court had no reliable way to receive information about the case itself in advance. Rehnquist noted that it wasn’t until 1821 that the court required the parties to submit briefs, and even then they were largely focused on conveying the facts and record of the case from the lower courts. Only in 1884 did the court require parties to submit briefs containing arguments, and those briefs typically weren’t given to the justices until right before oral arguments well into the 1920s. “So well into the twentieth century the members of our Court derived their principal first impression of the case from the oral argument of counsel,” Rehnquist observed.

As the twentieth century went on, the Supreme Court’s habits changed. The court’s rising workload, which peaked at roughly 150 cases each term in the 1980s, made it less feasible to hold lengthy sessions for each case. The easy availability of the record from lower courts also made it less necessary for lawyers to recite the facts and history of each case. In the 1800s, the Supreme Court bar included great American orators like Daniel Webster. The cadre of Supreme Court lawyers who regularly appear before the justices today are also good at public speaking. But they are sought out more for their ability to read and influence the justices long before oral arguments begin. Written briefs are now the primary means by which litigants make their case to the court.

How the justices have approached oral arguments has also changed. I often note when covering oral arguments that the justices’ questions don’t always indicate how they’ll rule in a case. But they are still a crucial opportunity to see where the court may be leaning. Indeed, the justices themselves often use arguments as an opportunity to sound out where the rest of the court may stand and push them one way or another. Then-Justice Byron White once explained that the justices often use the questions to “clarify their own thinking and perhaps that of their colleagues,” and noted that they often “treat lawyers as a resource rather than as orators who should be heard out according to their own desires.”