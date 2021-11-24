A Supreme Court Reform We Can All Support

So what’s changed? First, the court set aside two minutes at the start of each lawyer’s presentation for them to summarize their position. This change was not so much for the benefit of the court as it was for the lawyers themselves, who used to be peppered with questions before they could finish their first few sentences. Second, the chief justice now asks each of the other justices in turn if they have any further questions before letting the lawyer finish. Every member of the court now gets a chance to ask their question uninterrupted. Third, and perhaps most important, the court maintained its lockdown-era practice of providing live audio of the oral arguments to the general public.

The result is a court that now operates at a much breezier pace.

The result is a court that now operates at a much breezier pace. When the justices considered Texas’s controversial anti-abortion bounty law earlier this month, they spent roughly four hours discussing whether the federal courts could hear a constitutional challenge to the near-total abortion ban. Oral arguments in a major Second Amendment case lasted a leisurely two hours. Though I have not performed a statistical analysis of the last few months, my impression from the cases I’ve heard is that interruptions and interjections are less frequent, lawyers have more flexibility to give answers, and the justices have more space to make useful inquiries.

This shift is usually subtle, but occasionally more obvious. When the court heard United States v. Zubaydah in October, the justices mulled whether the government could invoke national security to stop a Guantanamo Bay detainee from subpoenaing his CIA torturers in a Polish criminal investigation. During the round-robin process towards the end of the session, Justice Neil Gorsuch raised a novel query for the Justice Department lawyer: Why not let Zubaydah himself testify in the inquiry to avoid this problem altogether? When he and other justices pressed the Justice Department’s lawyer about that solution, he promised to provide one after consulting with the rest of the executive branch. (The answer: Yes, but not in person and only after a “security review” of his declaration.)