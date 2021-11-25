Black Friday’s Supply Chain Problems Are Really Labor Problems

When it comes to the workforce that moves those sundries from ports to warehouses, despite reports of a “truck driver shortage,” there are actually plenty of licensed drivers around. But the industry has a massive retention problem because the companies that train and employ them, according to a recent story in Time, routinely misrepresent how much those workers could make. By the end of 2020, per the American Trucking Institute, 9 out of 10 drivers working for large companies left within the space of a year; as Time reported, some of those drivers made less than $3 a mile to do a famously dangerous job. Many take on massive debt to get licensed to drive at all, debt that they’re unlikely to pay back with wages so low: A USA Today investigation from 2017 reported one man’s take-home pay amounted to 67 cents in a week. And squeezing drivers has been a long-term project: Since the 1980s, according to E. Tammy Kim, the network that connects ports and railyards transformed from a labor pool of employees to a group of independent contractors. Wage workers became owner-operators paid between $50 and $100 a load, and sometimes not at all for the time they spend working but not actively moving cargo.

Recently the president of the International Chamber of Shipping, a trade organization representing a majority of large international ship owners, published an op-ed in the New York Times arguing that the “workers who drive the trucks, fly the planes, and crew the ships” that move goods across the globe have been “stretched to the breaking point.” He described crews stuck at sea, unable to disembark when they arrived at a foreign port, and a lack of cohesive plans for workers who were unable to get vaccinated in their home countries. Elsewhere, labor advocates have noted that as many as 40,000 members of the shipping workforce have been unable to either leave their vessels or return home because of travel bans across the world. Many have been stuck in limbo, working far past their contracts. One German ship captain refused to sail until his crew was replaced by another group of people who hadn’t been so desperately over-extended; it was an issue of safety, he said.

As with other aspects of economy and society, the pandemic exacerbated dire scenarios that were barely sustainable before Covid-19 took hold. The holiday season has always been a nightmare for the massive class of people who facilitate Americans’ relentless quest for a killer sale. Every year, retail workers tell horror stories about the Black Fridays they staffed for less than $15 an hour. Jessica Bruder reported in 2014 on the mostly elderly migrant labor force that camped out near warehouses to shelve freight for $12.25 an hour-during the pre-December rush. Last year, Reveal obtained Amazon documents that showed warehouse injuries spiked right around Prime Day and Cyber Monday, holidays the tech giants created because Black Friday wasn’t enough for them.

Indeed, the sales-and-specials competition and the pressure it puts on workers is no longer limited to certain days. When Target announced it would keep stores permanently closed on Thanksgiving, spinning it as a kind of community-minded gesture, the Associated Press noted that it’s worked out very well for retailers to expand “a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, with big holiday discounts beginning as early as October.”