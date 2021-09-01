Who’s Afraid of Andrew Cuomo?

“The fever [with] which they are doing this—to relitigate the past and undermine Hochul—is incredible,” one reporter told Politico. “They don’t seem to see that they are out of power and no one cares.” Cuomo, moreover, has amassed a substantial war chest, with nearly $20 million in campaign funds. He had hoped to use this boodle to save his skin when his political career was on the line; now, no Democrat wants to be caught dead with their fingers on the lucre. ​​“What is a man to do with $18 million, a lot of enemies and a desire for revenge?” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told Politico. “This is not a guy who forgets. The only question is when he tries to get even, and whether it’s upfront or behind the scenes.”



But Cuomo is in a bind. It’s unlikely that money will be spent on candidates who will primary those enemies that Cuomo blames for his downfall, particularly those serving the state Senate. He may very well be saving it for another run for office in less than a year’s time, when New York holds its gubernatorial primary. But while he was able to hold onto more Democratic support than one might hope, given the allegations against him, very few New Yorkers wanted him to run for a fourth term.



New York’s Democratic Party is a mess, thanks in part to Cuomo’s machinations over the last decade, and there is no obvious statehouse successor. Hochul will almost certainly run again; she may be able to generate enough goodwill simply by not being Andrew Cuomo, but she is relatively unknown in the state and, as the first governor from western New York in a century, lacks downstate connections. James was perhaps the best positioned to succeed Cuomo as governor, but she is also the person most likely to kindle his wrath should she run next year. There are a number of state senators who might also plausibly throw their hat in the ring. These will face the same daunting challenge nearly every New York Democrat has at the moment: Andrew Cuomo dominated New York politics—and kneecapped potential rivals at every turn—for such a long period of time that just obtaining the kind of profile necessary to run a credible campaign in a race that will touch off in a matter of months is a hard slog. Having Cuomo in Count of Monte Cristo mode, seething and vengeful and scheming against those who he believes snatched his birthright from him, only makes it worse.

