Who’s Afraid of Andrew Cuomo?

Kathy Hochul has spent her first week as New York’s governor reminding everyone as often as possible that she is not her predecessor. She has introduced new sexual harassment training guidelines, a move The New York Times described as a “subtle jab” at Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace after a damning investigation into sexual harassment allegations was released earlier this month. In what may as well be another subtle jab, she has pitched herself as a model of transparency, quickly releasing new Covid-19 death numbers that grew the state’s total by 12,000. She shared a photo with the former governor’s old sparring partner and nemesis Bill de Blasio, featuring the two of them laughing over breakfast. And she has channeled Mariah Carey, dissociating with Cuomo at nearly every level. “It’s no secret that the governor and I were not close,” Hochul said last week. “He had his own tight inner circle. I created my own space.”

Cuomo, meanwhile, has been like unto Napoleon on Elba, although he has been exiled to a friend’s home in the Hamptons instead of a Mediterranean island. An inveterate schemer, he is said to be plotting both revenge and his political comeback. Late last week, Politico reported that he was already hard at work preparing an effort to sabotage Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he blames for his downfall.



“The fever [with] which they are doing this—to relitigate the past and undermine Hochul—is incredible,” one reporter told Politico. “They don’t seem to see that they are out of power and no one cares.” Cuomo, moreover, has amassed a substantial war chest, with nearly $20 million in campaign funds. He had hoped to use this boodle to save his skin when his political career was on the line; now, no Democrat wants to be caught dead with their fingers on the lucre. ​​“What is a man to do with $18 million, a lot of enemies and a desire for revenge?” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told Politico. “This is not a guy who forgets. The only question is when he tries to get even, and whether it’s upfront or behind the scenes.”

