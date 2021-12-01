For God’s Sake, Democrats, Don’t Call It a “Social Spending Bill”

Elected leaders have fretted that Democrats are just bad at messaging and right now they’re suffering from a severe messaging problem. Polling shows some of the most transformative parts of the public investment bill are popular as is the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Yet Biden’s poll numbers have flatlined, and Republicans are the heavy favorites to oust many of the lawmakers who voted to move Biden’s domestic policy bills through Congress and are still fighting to do so. Major news outlets have chalked the malaise up to a mixture of lackluster enthusiasm among the Democratic base and a failure by the White House to constantly remind voters that the people behind the popular provisions like prescription drug pricing reforms are Democrats.

White House officials have pushed back on the argument that the Biden administration has mishandled selling its domestic policy agenda to the public. Nevertheless, out of public view White House officials and senior Democrats have been fielding suggestions on how to “refine their political message.” In private presentations and internal polling, Democrats have been looking for better ways to convince voters that they deserve more support. The White House also regularly has message briefings with various Democratic officials.

Biden himself as well as surrogates like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and Vice President Kamala Harris have been making stops across the country to highlight aspects of the infrastructure bill and convince voters of the urgency of passing the social spending package. Harris and Buttigieg are scheduled to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina together [right?] this week—a possible 2022 battleground state—to promote the infrastructure bill. The trip also helps counter persistent rumors that the Harris and Buttigieg camps are eying each other warily in the scenario where Biden is not running for reelection.

On Tuesday morning, the pro-Biden Building Back Together outside advocacy group held a virtual rally featuring Harris and leaders of other prominent liberal-aligned groups like the AFL-CIO and the League of Conservation Voters to urge lawmakers and voters to continue pushing for the more expansive Biden spending bill. The Navigator Research Project, the Democrat-aligned polling outfit, also released new data showing support for various parts of the infrastructure bill.