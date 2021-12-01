For God’s Sake, Democrats, Don’t Call It a “Social Spending Bill”

But as congressional Democrats passed the infrastructure bill and wrangled with internal party disagreements over the investment bill, the public’s association between the most popular aspects of the package and Democrats has languished, especially with regard to the Build Back Better Act. “I think awareness of the bill is low. We’ve seen that in polling,” Democratic pollster Matt Hogan said of the Build Back Better Act. “Voters are definitely much less aware of it, much less familiar with it, than they are with BIF.”

Part of that is simply because of the legislative sausage-making process that has dominated coverage of Congress for months. Even the bipartisan bill took months of negotiating and at times rancorous debate. That’s still going on with the social spending package—and it’s entirely possible that still more fairly major snags await as the Senate takes up the version the House passed.

“All of us would like this phase to be over with and to be moving on to selling this stuff because at the moment, Democrats are sitting ducks,” explained Matt Bennett, the executive vice president for public affairs at the Third Way think tank. “They can’t talk about the Build Back Better Act—they don’t know what’s going to be in it. They can’t get credit for stuff that isn’t yet done. And yeah, it passed the House, but that isn’t going to be the final bill. Meanwhile Republicans are just going to yell socialism for week after week. So I think one of the problems is that we are fighting with a hand tied behind our back at the moment.”