Here’s What Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Think About at 3 A.M.

So Manchin is stuck with the Democratic Party, and it with him. But if he does run in ’24, and does so as a Democrat, he will have to convince a huge number of independents and Republicans that he’s not a party-line Democrat. I can guarantee you that this—more than his coal mines or his apparent anxiety that many people are lazy and don’t want to work—is what he wakes up thinking about at 3 a.m. on that houseboat/yacht.

The same is true for Sinema, except for the houseboat part. Her calculations are (as ever) harder to figure, because Biden won her state, however narrowly. Nevertheless, she obviously thinks her path to victory, also in 2024, is to assemble a coalition that’s different from the one that elected Biden in Arizona. She’s decided that she needs the votes of a lot of independents and Republicans, and she needs them more than she needs Democratic-base voters like young people and Latinos. There also seems to be a kind of “Arizona sensibility” issue at work here, about maverick-iness and so on, although I can’t help but notice that, to a large degree, her maverick-iness happens to align perfectly her with corporate and business interests (blocking any increase in the corporate tax rate).

Can their behavior be changed? It’s possible that Latino voters can change Sinema’s thinking. Right now, she obviously doesn’t consider that voter demographic as a bloc she has to worry very much about. But a rumored primary challenge from Congressman Ruben Gallego could change that calculus. Gallego leads Sinema in one recent poll. She knows she has to court the Latino vote. But she has to be made to think that it’s decisive. Once she thinks that, she’ll be a different kind of maverick-y.