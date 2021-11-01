Here’s What Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Think About at 3 A.M.

It feels as if the Democrats may finally be headed toward passing some version of the Biden agenda, at least in the House. Assuming that happens, the Build Back Better bill will move to the Senate. It’s kind of hard to imagine Joe Manchin and/or Kyrsten Sinema tanking their president’s signature piece of legislation at that late point. But who knows with those two?

We’ve all read a hundred explanations for why the pair behave as they do. There’s the corruption explanation. In Manchin’s case, this is built around the news reported by The Intercept that he has profited from a series of coal companies in which he’s had a stake for years. In Sinema’s, it rests on her campaign contributions, and the revelation that she is literally, right now, teaching a course at Arizona State on fundraising. There are other explanations that are more personality-based, and others that are more political, about their respective states.

I think there’s a better way of putting it: Manchin and Sinema don’t see their fates as tied to that of Joe Biden. Look at it like this: Let’s say you’re Maggie Hassan, the first-term senator from New Hampshire, who represents a state Joe Biden won pretty comfortably--by seven points--but which is obviously not like a guaranteed blue state like Vermont. She’s up in 2022. Republican Governor Chris Sununu has expressed interest in running against her, and he led her 49-41 in one recent poll. Or say you’re Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, who is also up in ’22 and right now holds a small lead over Adam Laxalt, the scion of a well-known Republican family. Biden won Nevada more narrowly than New Hampshire, by just 2.4 percent.