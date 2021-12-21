Climate Change Is a Generational Conflict. That Means the Holidays Could Get Really Heated.

The therapists interviewed for this article also stressed listening. Greenspun said, in a disagreement on a matter this serious, “try to move away from the polarization” and instead present a mixture of positions: “I’m upset but also understand where you’re coming from.” For the person extremely anxious about the climate crisis, that might entail hearing, and saying out loud, why their interlocutor feels irritated or attacked by their concern (“you feel like I’m criticizing your lifestyle, which you’ve worked so hard to achieve”); the less worried party might then feel more understood, and more inclined to return the empathy.

For those most immersed in the climate fight, it’s also important to know when to let it go. Grace Cuddihy, 17, is a Sunrise activist who lives at home with her conservative parents (her father is a Trump supporter). She says she used to feel the “burden” of trying to change their minds. An enthusiastic phone-banker, she recalls, “I would spend all this time convincing people on the phone, and then I would get into these personal conversations with my family members and I would feel this pressure that I had to convince them, too.” After all, she reasoned, it’s a crisis. As well, she was mad at them. “I used to spend a lot of time being really angry at my dad for having these views,” she recalls, “and for not stepping up to be the dad I wanted him to be. It wasn’t good for my mental health or his mental health.” With her extended family, too, politics “became something that was emotionally taxing and draining for all of us around the holiday dinner table.”

Recently, Cuddihy has eased up on them—and on herself. “I had to draw that boundary for myself, that I wasn’t going to do that with my family.” They don’t view her as a “real authority” on the subject, anyway, but rather “an idealistic, blue-haired liberal.” Stepping back from this role in her family has improved her relationship with them, as well as her experience of holidays. “The holidays are supposed to be rejuvenating and relaxing, and that was not the experience I was having of the holidays. As an activist, I really believe, stay with your values, your moral compass. But sometimes I have to put my values to the side just to get through the day.”

But for those whose families are more hospitable to this topic, Ashoka underscores the importance of “approaching these conversations remembering that these are people I love, and just kind of remembering that in the whole conversation.” Indeed, love can also be politically transformative: Remember how many people changed their minds about gay marriage because someone in their family came out to them? The realization that climate change affects their grandchildren’s futures is driving some senior citizens into the streets (that’s why climate activist and author Bill McKibben has started an organization, Third Act, to organize them). Maybe climate change can be the gay marriage of the 2021 holiday season.