Climate Change Is a Generational Conflict. That Means the Holidays Could Get Really Heated.

From the Vietnam War to transphobia, generational conflict over political and social issues has long been a source of holiday anguish for families. This year, however, climate change could make yuletide comity especially challenging. Many young people are arriving at festive dinners feeling angry and betrayed about their elders’ denial, lack of action, and perhaps dearth of care. Still, as panicked as the climate-conscious may feel after the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, and amid the uncertainty of the Senate’s decision on Build Back Better and its associated climate spending, organizers and therapists alike agree that being jerks to our families probably won’t help.

It’s conventional to admonish one another to “avoid politics” at family get-togethers, but environmental issues can be harder to avoid than bickering over which uncle supports which politician. They’re raised by the very holiday rituals themselves—including decorations, packaging on gifts, and most of all—because it’s most central to our sense of family togetherness or festivity—food. Wendy Greenspun, a psychotherapist in New York City, notes that one of her young clients was upset by her family’s use of plasticware at large gatherings. Veekas Ashoka, 30, an activist with the Sunrise Movement, a youth climate group, admits that his relatives get defensive about his veganism. “What I’ve found is that a wall starts to form,” he explains, “that’s invisible until these topics explicitly come up, where folks around me feel a sense of shame or guilt I never meant to put on anyone.”

Ashoka says he’s found that a more systemic discussion of the climate change movement’s goals can diffuse such tensions. When he talks with his family about his Sunrise activism, Ashoka says, “I say, very repetitively, that what we believe, and what I believe, is that individual lifestyle stuff is secondary at best to collective action to create systemic change. Once we can pass the Green New Deal, it will be easier to not drive a gas-guzzling car to work. It will be easier to eat food that doesn’t harm the planet.”

Another Sunrise activist, Paola Sanchez, 27, who sees her immediate family often, says she doesn’t need to persuade them on the rightness of her cause, but given how hard climate organizing can be, “what I really seek from my family is a baseline understanding of the emotional weight of this work.” For Sanchez, talking with them about some of the hardest, most personal dimensions of the crisis has helped. Her mother “very much” wants grandchildren, Sanchez says. So Sanchez explained to her mother that this is one of the reasons she organizes on behalf of the planet—“so I can feel good about putting people here, to live beyond my years. That perspective has really shaped how my parents show up for me.” That approach, she said, “shows them how large this crisis is,” and helps her to get what she needs: “the hugs, the packed extra food for busy or tired days when I’m not able to do that for myself.”

If you do want to persuade your family on the climate, says longtime organizer Jane McAlevey, author of No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age, prepare ahead of time. As with any organizing conversation, identify your objective. (If it’s just to vent, harangue them, or make them feel bad, it’s probably better to stick to talking about college football.) Do you want them to vote for a more climate-friendly politician? Donate to an organization? Join you at a protest? Then strategize about what might persuade them. What’s important to your family? Appeal to what you have in common. McAlevey suggests exploratory comments like, “I’m worried about the future of this family,” or, “What did you enjoy most growing up? I’m worried our kids won’t be able to play outside like that.” Listen more than you talk, she says, and allow their concerns to guide the conversation.