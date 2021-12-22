A New Year’s Resolution for Congress: Finish What You Started in 2021

Despite what people say about nothing getting done in a midterm election year, major legislation can be approved. After all, Democrats defied conventional wisdom by approving the Affordable Care Act after months and months of agita in March 2010, just a few months before they lost the House in the midterm elections. But it’s difficult to see how it becomes any easier to pass the Build Back Better Act next year, especially if the outstanding issues that are currently providing all the intraparty tensions remain. “Another month, another three months, is not going to make this any easier. It’s time for us to cut our final deals,” Senator Elizabeth Warren told reporters in early December.

Passing the Build Back Better Act had particular urgency beyond merely handing the president a legislative win: It includes a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit. Unless Congress passes the bill by December 28, the Treasury Department will not be able to continue sending monthly payments to families on January 15, and millions of children who have only recently been able to receive the full credit would lose it again. (The expanded credit, put in place by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in March, for the first time allowed parents too poor to file income taxes to receive the full credit. This provision would expire at the end of December, along with the larger amount and the practice of delivering the credit in monthly installments.)

But Manchin remains opposed to extending the expanded child tax credit, which other Democrats view as a core component of the Build Back Better Act and one of their key legislative achievements. Whether an agreement can be reached on that provision is yet to be seen, considering that Manchin and other Democrats remain on opposite poles of this issue.



The Build Back Better Act also included an issue of particular import to Manchin’s state: a four-year extension of a critical excise tax that funds a program that provides benefits to veteran coal miners disabled with black lung disease. Without the passage of the Build Back Better Act, and the extension it included, the tax will be more than halved—threatening the future of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which is already facing insolvency. “If we don’t get the Build Back Better Act passed with a four-year extension included, I don’t understand what will happen with the fund from here,” said Gary Hairston, the president of the National Black Lung Association and a former coal miner with black lung disease in Fayette County, West Virginia, in a statement. (Manchin has introduced a 10-year extension of the tax, but its fate in Congress is just as uncertain as the Build Back Better Act’s, if not more, because it does not yet have support in the House.)