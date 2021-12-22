A New Year’s Resolution for Congress: Finish What You Started in 2021

December is, generally speaking, a time for reflection and anticipation, appreciating the accomplishments of the previous year while looking forward to the next one. But this is not the case for members of our illustrious legislative branch, who often take December to address several critical issues in a slapdash fashion, in extreme cases working until the final moments of the year to address outstanding problems. Congress officially finished its business one week before Christmas but left Washington with several loose ends untied. The new year will dawn with Congress having to finish work that’s not yet done; it may end with lawmakers having to address fresh crises no one saw coming.

Determining what lawmakers may tackle in 2022 requires making some basic assumptions. But let’s forget what your mother told you about people who assume, and sketch these possibilities out. The first and most obvious assumption is that, barring a visit to Senator Joe Manchin from some Christmas ghost that leads to a change of heart, the Senate will not finalize or pass the Build Back Better Act, the Biden administration’s capstone investment in social and climate-related programs that will also overhaul the nation’s tax policy.

Democratic leadership wanted to put this matter to bed by the end of the year; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in fact, had hoped to put Build Back Better underneath the tree when America awoke on Christmas morning. Instead, Congress left Washington without reaching a deal on the legislation. Shortly after senators skedaddled from the Capitol, Manchin placed a lump of coal in the stocking of Democrats’ hopes and dreams with his stated opposition to the current version of the Build Back Better Act.

Manchin’s announcement, which was met with frustration from his fellow Democrats and Biden, puts the Build Back Better Act on ice. Schumer pledged in a December 20 letter to colleagues that the Senate will take up the bill when it returns. “We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act—and we will keep voting on it until we get something done,” he said.

But without Manchin’s vote, and with uniform opposition from all 50 Republicans, it is not likely to move forward. Manchin’s opposition does not necessarily mean that the Build Back Better Act as a whole is doomed, only its current iteration. It’s possible that Democrats continue negotiations with the West Virginia senator and whittle down the bill to its core components, including strengthening the Affordable Care Act and retaining climate-related provisions.