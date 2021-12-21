Legalize It, Already!

As 2021 comes to a close, Democrats are in an unenviable—in fact, downright brutal—position. Gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey suggest a red wave is coming in next year’s midterms no matter what they do. Still, congressional Democrats haven’t shown much ability to do things that might help some. Sure, they did ultimately pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package, but the budget reconciliation bill they’ve been working on for months—the Build Back Better Act—seems all but dead. Whatever you think of the utility of the political approach known as “popularism,” it’s clear that Democrats struggle to do anything—even (and perhaps especially) very popular things.

The overriding focus on Build Back Better has been a political disaster for the party and the president. Yes, the provisions in the bill are broadly—and in many cases exceptionally—popular. But Democrats’ inability to actually finish the bill has meant that attention has understandably focused on the many popular things they have cut out of it and, inevitably, the fact that the party is in disarray. Whether or not Build Back Better gets done in 2022—and whether or not voters give them credit for passing a transformative social spending bill—Democrats need to do more to convince voters to keep them in power in both the midterms and the next presidential election.



One issue is marijuana policy. “You would think that President Biden would embrace legalization, considering where his constituents are on this issue,” Chris Lindsey, legislative analyst at the Marijauna Policy Project, told me. Per a recent Pew survey, 60 percent of Americans favor full legalization, while 31 percent favor legalizing marijuana for medical use only, meaning that a whopping 91 percent of Americans are in favor. And while several states have relaxed laws or fully legalized weed, the federal government is trailing. “It’s not a question of when,” Lindsey told me. “It already happened. Two out of three [states] do allow access: They allow people to grow it, cultivate it, process it, and sell it to a certain subset of residents in their state that have qualifying medical conditions. There are a lot of states that have expanded it to allow all adults access. Whether or not the federal government catches up is really a question of, when is the federal government going to get into the business of regulating? That’s really the issue.”

