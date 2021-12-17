Joe Manchin Has the Child Tax Credit in His Death Grip

Manchin had previously averred that the credit could be further means-tested, or tied to work requirements. Democrats who support the child tax credit had wanted it to be extended for longer, but agreed instead to a shorter extension without work requirements. But on Wednesday, Manchin introduced another condition, indicating a belief that the credit should be funded for ten years, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would cost $1.6 trillion. Manchin told reporters on Wednesday evening that he wanted “to make sure that we’re upfront and transparent with the public” about the ten-year cost. (A person familiar with Manchin’s discussions with Biden told The New Republic on Wednesday that Manchin has not told Biden what he believes should or should not be in the bill, but that he believes that a $1.75 billion bill should be the total for ten years.)

A House Democratic aide told The New Republic that advocates for the child tax credit were “thrown for a loop” by Manchin’s position. Biden had told moderate Democrats during a meeting earlier this fall that the one-year extension of the credit was the agreement worked out between Manchin and the White House, said the aide, who was familiar with the discussion. “I think we’re all perplexed by this,” the aide said.

That sentiment of confusion was echoed by Senator Michael Bennet, a champion of the child tax credit in the Senate. “My understanding is, he only wants the child tax credit for one year, but then it seems like he wants to pay for it for ten years. I’m not sure I understand that,” Bennet told reporters on Thursday. “I would be delighted to have it for ten years and pay for it for ten years.” Bennet also said that he had not previously heard Manchin talk about extending it for ten years, but only for one year. (Ironically, Democrats believed that extended the credit by one year would create enough urgency to convince Congress to act again instead of letting it expire; Democrats are now seeming to let it expire before, undercutting that very argument.)

Senator Sherrod Brown, another staunch advocate for the credit in the Senate, told The New Republic that he would not be opposed to a ten-year extension. “I understand cutting it from ten to one because of the cost and the budget windows and all that, but I’d love to have ten years,” Brown said.