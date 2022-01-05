The Bad Argument Against Covid Mandates That the Gorsuch Gang Might Embrace

It will be found that the operations of the government, upon any of its powers, will rarely admit of a rigid demonstration of the necessity (in this strict sense) of the particular means. In most cases, various systems or means may be resorted to, to attain the same end; and yet, with respect to each, it may be argued, that it is not constitutional, because it is not indispensable; and the end may be obtained by other means. The consequence of such reasoning would be, that, as no means could be shown to be constitutional, none could be adopted. For instance, Congress possesses the power to make war, and to raise armies, and incidentally to erect fortifications, and purchase cannon and ammunition, and other munitions of war. But war may be carried on without fortifications, cannon, and ammunition. No particular kind of arms can be shown to be absolutely necessary; because various sorts of arms of different convenience, power, and utility are, or may be resorted to by different nations. What then becomes of the power?

Story’s reasoning applies perfectly to Larsen’s argument. Larsen demands that OSHA devise a more fine-grained regulation. It must pick and choose among “specific industries” or the most dangerous “types of workplaces,” based upon data that is uncertain and changing. It’s not clear that any regulation could satisfy her. Her colleagues in the majority wrote that “such a cramped reading of the statute would require OSHA to prognosticate an emergency and devise the most narrowly tailored [rule] to entirely remove the grave danger from the workplace. But in virtually every emergency situation … no precaution proposed by OSHA could ever be 100 percent effective at quelling the emergency.” Story was right: It will always be possible to devise alternatives.

Marshall wrote in McCulloch: “Is that construction of the constitution to be preferred which would render these operations hazardous, difficult, and expensive?” The same could be asked of Larsen’s proposed limit on OSHA’s emergency powers. She argues in her dissent that, given the ambiguity of “necessary,” “the choice between meanings is revealed by context.” Story shows why the word can never mean what she takes it to mean: a judicially enforceable demand that the state show that the way it chose to address a problem was “indispensable.” Larsen is right that context matters. But it doesn’t help her. Her demand would be particularly misguided when one considers the most important aspect of the context that she leaves out, which is that this is an emergency power. It can only be invoked when there is a serious danger to workers’ lives or health. The Covid epidemic is the worst possible occasion for the court to constrain OSHA with a novel requirement that invites litigation and delay. That delay will—and has—cost lives.