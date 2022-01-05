The Bad Argument Against Covid Mandates That the Gorsuch Gang Might Embrace

In her dissent, Larsen observed that the OSHA statute only requires normal standards to be “reasonably necessary or appropriate” to address the problem, but “when conferring emergency authority on the Secretary, Congress shaved that down to ‘necessary.’ An emergency measure must, therefore, be more than ‘reasonably’ needful; it must be closer to ‘indispensable.’” She then enumerated other measures that OSHA could have enacted. OSHA might “have considered a standard aimed at the most vulnerable workers” or “have considered a standard aimed at specific industries or types of workplaces with the greatest risk of COVID-19 exposure.”

Larsen acknowledged that the question of the meaning of “necessary” has been before the federal courts before, most prominently in the 1819 decision McCulloch v. Maryland. The question in that case was whether Congress could charter a national bank. Such a bank was convenient for many federal purposes, notably paying troops in distant outposts. (It was easier to print banknotes locally than to transport gold coins by stagecoach.) The Constitution, after enumerating congressional powers, authorizes Congress to “make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper” to carry out its responsibilities. Chief Justice John Marshall rejected the claim that “necessary” must mean “absolutely necessary,” which would make the government “incompetent to its great objects.” Instead, the word “frequently imports no more than that one thing is convenient, or useful, or essential to another.” So Congress, he held, can use any convenient means to carry out its powers. Larsen frankly acknowledged McCulloch’s reasoning but claimed that it did not apply to the OSHA statute.

Her reading of the statute is incoherent, and if the Supreme Court took a similar view, it would cripple the power that Congress delegated to the agency. To see why, consider what Justice Joseph Story, who was part of the unanimous court in McCulloch, later wrote about the case in his 1833 three-volume work, Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States. He observed that if a specific exercise of power had to be absolutely necessary, then some powers could not be exercised at all; one could always imagine an alternative to whatever the government does. He wrote:

It will be found that the operations of the government, upon any of its powers, will rarely admit of a rigid demonstration of the necessity (in this strict sense) of the particular means. In most cases, various systems or means may be resorted to, to attain the same end; and yet, with respect to each, it may be argued, that it is not constitutional, because it is not indispensable; and the end may be obtained by other means. The consequence of such reasoning would be, that, as no means could be shown to be constitutional, none could be adopted. For instance, Congress possesses the power to make war, and to raise armies, and incidentally to erect fortifications, and purchase cannon and ammunition, and other munitions of war. But war may be carried on without fortifications, cannon, and ammunition. No particular kind of arms can be shown to be absolutely necessary; because various sorts of arms of different convenience, power, and utility are, or may be resorted to by different nations. What then becomes of the power?

Story’s reasoning applies perfectly to Larsen’s argument. Larsen demands that OSHA devise a more fine-grained regulation. It must pick and choose among “specific industries” or the most dangerous “types of workplaces,” based upon data that is uncertain and changing. It’s not clear that any regulation could satisfy her. Her colleagues in the majority wrote that “such a cramped reading of the statute would require OSHA to prognosticate an emergency and devise the most narrowly tailored [rule] to entirely remove the grave danger from the workplace. But in virtually every emergency situation … no precaution proposed by OSHA could ever be 100 percent effective at quelling the emergency.” Story was right: It will always be possible to devise alternatives.