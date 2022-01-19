The Only Place Biden’s Floundering Is in a Sea of Journalism Clichés

Google “Biden” and “headwinds” and you get back 1.3 million results. Reporters saw headwinds against even the infrastructure bill, whose passage was never seriously in doubt. But the headwinds began in earnest last fall, as it became increasingly clear that the Build Back Better bill was not going to pass.

The headwinds in question were two conservative Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, whose support was always going to be a problem. Sinema’s objections to the bill were arguably more unreasonable—she opposed any straightforward raising of tax rates—but Manchin’s were more unpredictable, and therefore did not lend themselves to appeasement. Biden can be faulted for being slow to grasp that Manchin was never really negotiating, but rather positioning himself for reelection in 2024, when Donald Trump may head the GOP ticket. But I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that Manchin himself was slow to figure out that negotiating in good faith wouldn’t serve his electoral interest. (I certainly was.)

“Amateur night at the White House” The “amateur night” insult is my favorite White House coverage cliché, because it so perfectly combines fury with a complete lack of specificity. It’s very early days seeing this precise phrase used against Biden, so perhaps I’m jumping the gun in situating Biden at this stage. Lexi McMenamin of Teen Vogue referred January 14 to “public officials who are acting like it’s amateur night at the Apollo on live television” by way of describing recent Biden administration comments about Covid-19. But the “amateur night” trope hasn’t yet penetrated the major dailies. Perhaps they maxed out on it during the Trump presidency, which was (among other things) an unending sequence of luridly bad decisions made by people who had little to no understanding of their public responsibilities.