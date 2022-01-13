Voting Rights Are Probably Doomed in the Senate

The two bills were brought to a vote in the Senate through a complicated procedural gimmick. In the House, Democrats gutted an unrelated bill pertaining to NASA and replaced the text with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. The House voted along party lines on Thursday morning to send that bill to the Senate. (Representative Don Beyer, whose bill was hollowed out, was circumspect about the situation. “I told the speaker last night, ‘Anytime you need to gut one of my bills to do something really important, it’s fine,’” he told The New Republic with a laugh.)

Sending the two bills over from the House as a “message” allowed the Senate to begin consideration after a simple majority vote. Republicans had previously blocked both bills from even being debated, so the measures will finally have the opportunity for full floor consideration. “I don’t know whether the Republicans will want to show up or not, but we will have a lot that we want to say,” Senator Tim Kaine told The New Republic. “I hope that floor debate process will also include a robust possibility for amendments. If the Republicans are interested, we are interested in hearing what they have to say.” However, the bills will still eventually be subject to the 60-vote threshold for ending debate, setting up the likely unsuccessful showdown over changing filibuster rules.

Despite the foregone conclusion that the bills will fail, Democrats insisted to reporters that it was still important to hold the votes. “It is important for us to move forward. This is a defining moment. I think everybody has to be heard on the record,” said Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who is running for reelection in a state that has recently passed a measure restricting access to absentee voting and ballot drop boxes.