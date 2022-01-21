Ivanka Trump may decline to appear for an interview, leaving the committee with the decision about whether to follow up with a subpoena. The committee may also seek to interview other members of the Trump family and is expected to eventually reach out to former Vice President Mike Pence as well. Some Republican lawmakers in the House have been asked to appear for voluntary interviews, and the committee may request interviews from some key GOP senators as well, such as Senators Tommy Tuberville and Mike Lee.

That’s the short term. In the long term, we can expect the committee to release two reports: an interim report in the summer, and a final report in the fall. As Chairman Bennie Thompson told The New Republic earlier in January, these reports will also include recommendations for Congress to adopt. Representative Liz Cheney told The New York Times in December that one of those recommendations may be reforming the Electoral Count Act, which dictates the procedure for counting Electoral College votes. The committee also likely will hold more public hearings, like the blockbuster hearing with several police officers last summer.

Thompson told the Associated Press earlier in January that the committee wants to “bring the people who conducted the elections to Washington and tell their story.” The committee has already interviewed several election officials from battleground states to discuss Trump’s effort to subvert the election. Just as the hearing with police officers refuted the claims from Trump and his supporters that the January 6 insurrection was not a violent riot, a hearing with election officials would counter the narrative that the election was stolen.

