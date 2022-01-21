The documents at issue are actually not that numerous. They are just four pages of records from the Office of Records Management, according to CBS News. It’s not clear what about those pages Trump does not want the committee or public at large to see.

The pages are part of hundreds of pages of records Trump has been fighting to keep the National Archives from releasing to the committee and now will be handed over to the panel. Those documents include “presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows,” according to The Washington Post.

More important developments came Thursday when the committee publicized a minutely detailed 11-page letter requesting that Ivanka Trump work with it to answer some outstanding questions. The committee wants to know what Ivanka Trump could have done to persuade her father to try and stop the mob attack from continuing.