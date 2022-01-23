Sirhan Sirhan’s Continued Imprisonment Flies in the Face of RFK’s Ideals

That Clinton’s death row mise-en-scène is remembered as a savvy campaign strategy and not as a hideous display of raw political cynicism does much to explain Newsom’s refusal to offer parole to a man who’s served a half-century for his crime and has little left to do on this earth besides die. The casual condemnation of Sirhan to even more prison is a political play for older voters, who happen to be both more conservative and more inclined toward the carceral state. By parlaying Kennedy hagiography (and cherished memories of being 22) into cheap accolades that cost him precisely nothing to grab, Newsom will bank some political capital. Meanwhile, a near-octogenerian will languish in prison for no good reason, instead of living out the remainder of his infirm years at his brother’s home in Pasadena. Exactly zero Californians have been made safer as a result: Study after study shows that people nearly always age out of committing violent crimes, particularly by their late 30s—only half the age that Sirhan is now.

Whatever prison is for, if it can’t be accomplished in 53 years then it can’t be accomplished at all. It’s hard to understand how those who might vehemently disagree with this can square that belief with a fealty to Bobby Kennedy’s espoused ideals. His public commitments to expanding civil rights, fighting poverty, and ending state violence were simply not compatible with Gavin Newsom’s idea of justice, which seems mired in the nostalgic notion that Sirhan single-handedly decimated the only off ramp from an ultimately doomed road in American life. He didn’t fatally shoot just one man, he shot an alternate reality in which the Trump presidency, among other things, never happened. As Tribe put it, “But for his vicious act, the rest of U.S. history would’ve been different.”



Sirhan Sirhan killed an important person, a horrific crime that demanded he be held to account. But history doesn’t work in the way Tribe and Newsom imagine. Sirhan, suffice it to say, was not history’s only actor; neither for that matter was Bobby Kennedy. There was a whole nation filled with people who were free to steer us from, and into, the path Tribe so deeply regrets that we took. Somehow that’s been forgotten. But here’s the price of forgetting: Sirhan the man must pay for the crimes of the mythical future-killing Sirhan of an aging generation’s imagination, and that retribution must never end—forcing one more person to grow old and die in a prison system that’s done far more to erode democracy than to defend it.