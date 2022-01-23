Sirhan Sirhan’s Continued Imprisonment Flies in the Face of RFK’s Ideals

Meanwhile, the rise of inequality beginning in the mid-’70s corresponded to a rise in crime, triggering a backlash that politicians hoped to tap into by expanding policing and prisons—a project that can’t simply be blamed on Republicans. Far from front-loading mercy, as Ted Kennedy testified his slain brother would have done, Democrats in the 1990s went out of their way to indulge in tough-on-crime playacting. Even before the notorious 1994 crime bill that laid key groundwork for mass incarceration, presidential candidate Bill Clinton famously attended the execution of the lobotomized Ricky Rector to outflank his primary opponents on punitive ruthlessness.

That Clinton’s death-row mise-en-scène is remembered as a savvy campaign strategy and not as a hideous display of raw political cynicism does much to explain Newsom’s refusal to offer parole to a man who’s served a half-century for his crime and has little left to do on this earth besides die. The casual condemnation of Sirhan to even more prison is a political play for older voters, who happen to be both more conservative and more inclined toward the carceral state. By parlaying Kennedy hagiography (and cherished memories of being 22) into cheap accolades that cost him precisely nothing to grab, Newsom will bank some political capital. Meanwhile, a near-octogenerian will languish in prison for no good reason, instead of living out the remainder of his infirm years at his brother’s home in Pasadena. Exactly zero Californians have been made safer as a result: Study after study shows that people nearly always age out of committing violent crimes, particularly by their late thirties—only half the age that Sirhan is now.

Whatever prison is for, if it can’t be accomplished in 53 years, then it can’t be accomplished at all. It’s hard to understand how those who might vehemently disagree with this can square that belief with a fealty to Bobby Kennedy’s espoused ideals. His public commitments to expanding civil rights, fighting poverty, and ending state violence were simply not compatible with Gavin Newsom’s idea of justice, which seems mired in the nostalgic notion that Sirhan single-handedly decimated the only off ramp from an ultimately doomed road in American life. He didn’t fatally shoot just one man, he shot an alternate reality, in which the Trump presidency, among other things, never happened. As Tribe put it, “But for his vicious act, the rest of U.S. history would’ve been different.”

