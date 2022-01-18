The Manhattan DA Started a Panic With Supposedly Soft-on-Crime Policies. His Critics Are Wrong.

Much of the criticism is misplaced. First, the actual impact of Bragg’s proposals has been overstated. Bragg’s memo says that absent “extraordinary circumstances,” his office will seek incarceration only for homicides; certain violent felonies such as aggravated assault, robbery, or burglary, in which a deadly weapon causes serious physical injury; domestic violence crimes; sex crimes such as rape; and certain public corruption offenses.

In the context of the number of violent crimes in the New York Penal Code, it’s a fairly limited list. But it comes with some big caveats. To start, the list also includes any other crime where incarceration is “required by law.” Under the New York Penal Code, all violent felonies except the lowest level (Class E) carry a minimum prison term. That doesn’t necessarily render Bragg’s list moot. Prosecutors have nearly unfettered discretion in choosing what to charge—it’s why critics of mandatory minimums note that they are only mandatory for judges, not prosecutors, since the latter can simply choose to file charges that don’t face mandatory sentences—but the Penal Code’s preconditions do remove some of the memo’s bite. And while Bragg’s memo does identify cases where prosecutors should choose charges to avoid mandatory prison terms, it only points to a few, very limited, examples of such situations (in fact, perhaps only one!).

An examination of New York State prison data also shows that even under the previous Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, incarceration was a relatively rare response to victimization. In 2019, the last year with readily available data, approximately 2,500 people convicted in Manhattan were admitted to New York prisons. Of these, about 930 were convicted of violent crimes. Because the NYPD reported about 4,100 arrests for violent crimes in Manhattan in 2019, that means only about 25 percent of all violent arrests resulted in a prison admission. And in Manhattan, the NYPD made arrests in just about 30 percent of all reported rapes, 67 percent of all reported aggravated assaults, and about 67 to 75 percent of all homicides. When you take into account that many crimes go unreported in the first place, this means that memo or none, it’s already the case that prosecution is not at all the primary way we respond to violence.