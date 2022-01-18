The Manhattan DA Started a Panic With Supposedly Soft-on-Crime Policies. His Critics Are Wrong.

This argument ignores that while we separate our government legally—into executive, legislative, and judicial branches—we also separate it geographically, into state, county, and local agencies, especially when it comes to the criminal legal system. For a policy problem like crime, these geographic divisions matter a lot. Crime, like many social ills, is densely concentrated—not just across cities, or even neighborhoods, but within certain blocks of certain neighborhoods. For a fairly small fraction of the population, the risk of violent victimization intrudes with depressing regularity; for a large majority, however, crime is more of an abstract fear, and that majority’s responses to it are often driven by more abstract motives than actual, effective, harm-minimizing safety.

When someone who campaigned against severity wins, we should take extra care to listen to what the voters wanted.

In many ways, this makes the state legislature the worst agency to entrust with criminal legal system policy. Those most affected by the costs of crime—and thus the costs of ineffective or cruel enforcement—have the least say in state legislatures. The more local the law enforcement agency, the more those most impacted have a greater voice in what they do. It’s telling that almost all of the most progressive prosecutors in the U.S. have been elected in urban counties where either the suburbs are all parts of other counties (Philadelphia, Baltimore, St. Louis, San Francisco, Brooklyn) or where the non-city suburbs make up an increasingly small share of the population (Portland, Boston). Similarly, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has always done substantially better with voters in the Chicago part of Chicago than the non-Chicago part. Criminal legal system reform is often framed by critics as supported by those who are least harmed by it, but the opposite is true: Candidates with platforms that push back against punitiveness do the best where those most affected by crime and punishment have the loudest say.

This appears to hold true even within cities, although the data here is much more scant. In his primary campaign against an opponent running on a tougher-on-crime platform Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner did best in the districts with the most shootings. A similar dynamic occurred when Krasner was re-elected. One advocate said that the people who live in communities most affected by gun violence blame social conditions—not Krasner—while those who blame the DA “didn’t live in that community.” So those who see law enforcement up close voted for a local politician who pledged to push back against non-local, state-driven severity.

The people of Manhattan voted for Bragg, whose memo implements his campaign promises. Tellingly, Manhattan is also the only borough where Mayor Eric Adams—who campaigned on tougher, more conventional, responses to crime—lost in the first round of New York’s ranked choice voting election in 2021. The politics of punishment almost always tilt towards severity. Which means that when someone who campaigned against severity wins, we should take extra care to listen to what the voters wanted.