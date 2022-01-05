Can John Roberts Save the Supreme Court From Itself?

This is a familiar pattern for anyone who’s followed American politics in recent years. It’s no longer unusual for an administration’s political opponents—whether they be Democrats or Republicans—to challenge every major agency rule or action with which they disagree in federal court. Sometimes the plaintiffs don’t even need to win on the merits to win. The relatively glacial pace of the federal courts means that a judge’s decision on whether to block a policy’s enforcement while litigation unfolds could end up proving fatal if the White House changes hands, as it did for the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan or the Trump administration’s public charge rule. In the case of the testing-mandate cases, where the legal battle is unlikely to outlast the Biden administration, even delaying a policy can be a victory all on its own for a president’s political foes.

When you think of the average Supreme Court case, you’re probably calling to mind a case that reaches the justices through the court’s regular appeals docket. Those cases have oral arguments and written opinions and publicly recorded votes and all the other trappings of judicial authority that Americans have come to expect from the nine robed figures who shape their lives. A motion for an emergency stay (or a motion to lift an emergency stay, for that matter) is not one of those cases. It is instead funneled through the court’s processes for emergency motions, a cloudy process better known today as the “shadow docket.” In that penumbral realm, the justices are not obligated to explain their thinking or to say how they voted when deciding even the most consequential of matters.

This arrangement may be changing. On December 22, five days after the Sixth Circuit ruling, the Supreme Court announced that it was going to do something weird. It “deferred” a decision on the stay requests for the testing mandate “pending oral argument.” And in a show of haste that probably upended more than a few lawyers’ holiday plans, it scheduled those arguments to take place on January 7. This is a sharp break with the court’s modern practices. Until the 1980s, the individual justices would occasionally get some kind of oral briefing when handling an emergency stay request from their assigned circuit. But the nine justices collectively haven’t heard oral arguments for one of them since at least 1970.