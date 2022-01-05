Can John Roberts Save the Supreme Court From Itself?

Why the abrupt change? None of the parties requested it in their filings for the court. It’s possible that the justices thought there was something extraordinary or unusual about the dispute over OSHA’s testing mandate itself. But no shortage of high-stakes and high-profile cases have reached the Supreme Court’s shadow docket in recent years, and it’s unclear why this one would warrant special treatment on its own merits. In other major shadow-docket cases this term, such as the showdown over Texas’s abortion-bounty law or one involving a religious freedom claim by a death-row prisoner, the court resolved the stay request first and then fast-tracked it for full consideration on the underlying issue.

The answer may lie with recent criticism of the shadow docket itself. While the justices have had a process for handling emergency and administrative motions of some kind since the dawn of the republic, it only began to receive academic and journalistic scrutiny in the last few years. The “shadow docket” is described as such not because it is necessarily sinister but because it is frustratingly opaque. William Baude, a University of Chicago law professor, coined the term in a 2015 law review article where he argued the court’s actions “seem to deviate from its otherwise high standards of transparency and legal craft” found in its regular docket. “It would be far too hasty to say that the orders decisions are thoughtless or the result of unjustified inconsistency,” Baude argued. “But the Court could do more to reassure us that they are not.”

Since the shadow docket is also a forum in which high-profile disputes are increasingly resolved, its shortcomings have also increasingly drawn scrutiny from Congress, the public, and the court’s own members. In September, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the court’s shadow-docket decision not to block Texas’s abortion-bounty law, which effectively led to the suspension of Roe v. Wade in that state, and explored possible steps that lawmakers could take to fix it. Justice Elena Kagan, writing in dissent in that case, argued that the majority’s actions were “emblematic of too much of this Court’s shadow-docket decision-making—which every day becomes more unreasoned, inconsistent, and impossible to defend.”

Does the Supreme Court’s sudden adoption of oral arguments for this stay application, and perhaps other high-profile ones down the road, mean that the court is proactively responding to calls for reform? That also happened to be the theme of Chief Justice John Roberts’s year-end report on the federal judiciary, which he released on December 31. The annual report is supposed to be a compilation of statistics about the courts and their caseload each year. As you might imagine, it is not a particularly thrilling read.