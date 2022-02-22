The Medicaid Time Bomb Is Ticking Loudly

What happened instead was astonishing in retrospect. Instead of allowing this cataclysm to occur, the government took action and expanded unemployment insurance benefits so significantly that tens of millions of people actually saw their incomes rise. It moved to make most Covid-related care free at the point of use, and it subsidized hospitals directly. It picked up the full tab for Cobra coverage for people who lost insurance when they lost their jobs. It also shored up the Medicaid program to absorb still others who likely lost income but weren’t receiving health benefits through work, striving to smoothly accommodate inevitably rising enrollment by increasing federal funding to states in exchange for their commitment not to trim their rolls for the duration of the official “public health emergency.”

This is an absurd and avoidable disaster, and it’s not nearly as extraordinary a circumstance as officials will surely insist that it is.

Two years later, the number of people insured through Medicaid is at an all-time high, and the public health emergency designation that fueled all this commonsense change is set to expire on April 15 (though the Biden administration has promised a 60-day warning before ending it, a deadline that has passed). Whenever it does eventually happen, the plug will get pulled on the supplemental federal cash, and states shall once again resume strict eligibility policing—thereby sending the loosened Medicaid restrictions out to pasture in the same way that the supercharged unemployment insurance, waived cost-sharing for Covid care, and free Cobra coverage disappeared before it. As the Department of Health and Human Services plays chicken with the looming deadline and state administrators get antsy with uncertainty, it’s worth noting: This is an absurd and avoidable disaster, and it’s not nearly as extraordinary a circumstance as officials will surely insist that it is.

The swift and timely implementation of the aforementioned social support provisions was an undeniable success, compared to what could have been: Large-scale impoverishment and health coverage loss were almost entirely averted in 2020. Some studies showed that by the end of that year, there had been a net-zero increase in the uninsurance rate—implying that pretty much everyone who lost coverage shifted fairly easily onto another plan soon afterward. For many commenters, this amounted to the ultimate validation of the Affordable Care Act, which had proven itself yet again after more than a decade of Republican shellacking. “Obamacare, in Its First Big Test as Safety Net, is Holding Up So Far,” asserted one New York Times headline. NBC News went even further: “Affordable Care Act filled need, fended off dismantling in 2020.”