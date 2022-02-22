The Medicaid Time Bomb Is Ticking Loudly

But here’s what such rosy takes obfuscate: However much worse things could have played out in the era before Obamacare, the ACA’s apparent triumph throughout the pandemic happened only with the support of sturdy government training wheels. These temporary interventions—stamping out Covid cost-sharing, massively beefed-up Cobra subsidies to keep people on employer insurance, and the suspension of Medicaid eligibility recertification processes—were put into place explicitly because the threat of facing a once-in-a-century pandemic with the ACA functioning normally was rightfully considered unthinkable.

The ACA hasn’t actually weathered a big test or filled a gaping need on its own. Those accomplishments required the implementation of exceptional emergency provisions, which were necessary because the ACA itself was woefully insufficient. Looking back at the ways in which pandemic politics have evolved since those early days—and the moderate and right-wing obstructionism that’s blocked remotely comparable policy responses since—it’s tough to envision the ACA getting such a boost to help it through the next crisis. When it’s faced with its real first test as safety net, things are unlikely to go so well.

The coming months may clarify to everyone exactly how our health care system actually works.

In some ways, the coming months may clarify to everyone exactly how our health care system actually works: Patients are once again facing out-of-pocket costs for intensive care unit treatment for Covid-19, averaging thousands of dollars a pop. Once stockpiles of antivirals run out, there is no measure yet in place to keep those treatments free. And if the public health emergency period does draw to a close as planned, millions of patients stand to be elbowed out of the coverage upon which they have relied. While the vast majority are eligible for alternate insurance, the level to which they’ll be notified and guided through a process of research and reenrollment is largely a function of whether their state is ideologically and financially invested in giving a damn. There’s no guarantee this process will be adequate. In one sobering comparison case, some 15,000 children eligible for alternate insurance were recently ousted from the Children’s Health Insurance Program in Utah; only 59 percent of them were successfully reenrolled elsewhere.

As scholars such as Georgetown’s Dan Moynihan and Pamela Herd have long begged us to understand, the ease by which patients can be shoved off welfare programs like Medicaid is by design; as is the way in which they are such a pain in the ass to deal with. The more obstacles thrown in the path of those trying to navigate the system, the more Medicaid can exclude people who don’t meet the rigid eligibility requirements and people who are bad at paperwork. When programs are means-tested, participants inevitably wobble above and below the line—a phenomenon called “churn” in health policy parlance—and it happened to around 12 percent of Medicaid enrollees every year before the novel coronavirus even existed.