Predictions That Democrats Are Doomed in the Midterms Are Wildly Overstated

We are also witnessing the herd instinct in campaign journalism. These days, the hunger for predictions is intense, especially during cable TV pundit roundups. But the only tangible things in politics right now are polls and precedents. So they are repeated endlessly like magic incantations to justify talk of a Republican sweep in November. All this gives rise to the real questions that we should be asking: Will 2022 be a normal off-year election? And is it plausible that the poll numbers for Biden and the Democrats can rise?

The combination of the pandemic and the most devastating European war since 1945 make it clear that there is nothing typical about 2022. And it’s only early March.

With the CDC relaxing its mask recommendations as Covid-19 cases plummet, it is increasingly likely that the pandemic (knock on wood) might indeed fade into the background. What is impossible to gauge—since we have no real precedents—is how this will affect the national mood. At minimum, the Democrats would seem to gain from the end of the masking wars that have been so politically debilitating. I have speculated before that the Democrats would be aided by the collective burst of joy as Covid fears dissipate. It is less that Biden and the Democrats will get credit for beating back the virus and more that the nation’s two-year depression over Covid has colored virtually every polling question.