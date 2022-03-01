Predictions That Democrats Are Doomed in the Midterms Are Wildly Overstated

The combination of the pandemic and the most devastating European war since 1945 make it clear that there is nothing typical about 2022. And it’s only early March.

With the CDC relaxing its mask recommendations as Covid cases plummet, it is increasingly likely that the pandemic (knock on wood) might indeed fade into the background. What is impossible to gauge—since we have no real precedents—is how this will affect the national mood. At minimum, the Democrats would seem to gain from the end of the masking wars that have been so politically debilitating. I have speculated before that the Democrats would be aided by the collective burst of joy as Covid fears dissipate. It is less that Biden and the Democrats will get credit for beating back the virus and more that the nation’s two-year depression over Covid has colored virtually every polling question.

The unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine is too horrifying and too recent to put into a domestic political context. Foreign policy traditionally has little traction in American politics unless U.S. troops are in danger. But every rule has its exceptions—and Ukraine may represent a turning point in how the nation regards the world and the aggressive instability of Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Americans may have short memories about political history, but it will not take much prodding to remind voters that the entire Republican Senate (save for the stalwart Mitt Romney) rallied to Trump’s defense when he was impeached for shaking down Volodymyr Zelensky to get dirt on Hunter Biden.

Sometime this spring, the January 6 committee will hold potentially dramatic public hearings and the Supreme Court will issue its long-dreaded abortion ruling. These two events are likely to underscore for Democratic voters that—for all their grumping over Biden’s performance in office—life under Republican rule would be chilling for both the future of democracy and women’s rights. The 1/6 hearings, in particular, could send a message to suburban independent voters and the small band of never-Trump Republicans that even though the Former Guy is not on the 2022 ballot by name, his authoritarian legacy is very much in play.