It’s Foolish to Predict the Midterms Until We Know Covid’s Future

Since then, of course, it has been the Biden White House that has been on the run as the virus keeps coming back.

The return-to-almost-normal fantasies of the summer did not anticipate the gravity of the Delta variant and the omnipresence of Omicron. The administration’s failure to plan for the current heavy demand for instant test kits and high-quality masks was an unforced error that has not been wiped away by Biden’s lame who-knew-Omicron-was-coming explanations. Last week, Kamala Harris offered a gibberish response about the nature of time when asked a simple question about what quality masks Americans should be wearing. And unlike a year ago, when Democrats could blame incoherent guidance on quarantines and masks from the CDC on the incompetence of the Trump administration, they have no excuse now that the agency is headed by Biden’s beleaguered appointee Rochelle Walensky.

A strong case can be made that Biden won the 2020 election in large measure because of Donald Trump’s tragically and typically erratic response to the pandemic. As Democratic pollster Zac McCrary told me, “Our brand on Covid was that we were the sober, serious people. But two years into the pandemic with as much uncertainty as ever, the Democratic brand has been damaged.”

In defense of Biden, no foreign leader—except in authoritarian countries that can impose extreme lockdowns or island nations that can better insulate themselves—has figured out a lasting formula to contain Covid. For all its lockdowns and sky-high vaccination rates, Europe too has been devasted by Omicron. The World Health Organization, in a chilling prediction, anticipated that half the population of Europe would be stricken with Covid by the end of February. Trying to stress the importance of vaccination, Anthony Fauci also sounded a downbeat note last Wednesday at a White House briefing. “Virtually everybody is going to wind up getting exposed and likely get infected,” he said. “But if you’re vaccinated and if you’re boosted, the chances of you getting sick are very, very low.”