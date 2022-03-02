Biden Pivots Away From Ukraine in His State of the Union Speech

But with a 40-mile convoy bearing down on Kyiv and civilians dying from Russian missiles all over Ukraine, the president’s boasting about trans-Atlantic unity and the tough sanctions on Russia ran the risk of offering too little too late. Biden forcefully stressed that America and its allies “will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries.” But Ukraine is not in NATO. Only obliquely did Biden acknowledge the brutal battlefield realities as he said, “The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days, weeks, months will be hard on them.”

Then in a head-spinning transition, Biden quickly switched into a speech that amounted to a far too normal State of the Union address, the sort of speech you could imagine his staff had already prewritten a month prior. A little more than 10 minutes on Ukraine and then it was back to politics as usual, as Biden was suddenly expressing empathy for the American “families [who] are living paycheck to paycheck.”

It seemed apparent that Biden’s speechwriters had been reluctant to abandon their cherished State of the Union draft after Putin launched his invasion. Instead, they just seemed to have added Ukraine at the top of the speech without making the address an integrated whole. It was as understandable psychologically as it was rhetorically unfortunate. There was nothing wrong with many of the initiatives that Biden proposed, but they seemed at odds with the gravity of the moment.

There was, for example, a shout-out to Patrick Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel who was brandishing the Ukrainian colors, for pledging to invest up to $100 billion to build a computer chip plant outside Columbus, Ohio. This embrace of corporate America may have initially looked smart to the president’s political advisers, but it came across as something that should have been excised from the speech as the people of Kyiv were spending another frightening night huddled deep underground on subway platforms.