Why Ron DeSantis’s New Abortion Restrictions Will Be Felt Far Beyond Florida

Nelson estimates that as many as 40 percent of the Southern clients her fund serves this year will have to travel out of state for their procedures. Fran Sachs, who leads volunteers at the Florida-based Emergency Medical Assistance, also expects to send more callers out of state. Sachs anticipates her fund will become something like a “high-stakes travel agency” for abortions, much like the funds in post-S.B. 8 Texas. Her fund, like Nelson’s, is planning to shepherd its clients out into the Midwest and Northeast areas—New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia—to access abortion care. Right now, Emergency Medical Assistance is trying to work out logistics and strengthen connections with more hotels and clinics in the North.

Abortion bans are never quite bans outright: They’re bans only on those who cannot afford to circumvent them.

Abortion bans are never quite bans outright: They’re bans only on those who cannot afford to circumvent them. They privilege the affluent. They hurt the poor. People of color are disproportionately affected by these bans. Just imagine all the considerations involved in traveling out of state for a procedure: You’ll need to have enough money for a flight and hotel, to be able to afford to take the requisite days off from work, and—because many of those who seek abortions are already parents themselves—to find someone to take care of family in your absence.

That’s not even to mention how badly the crisis of the pandemic has affected abortion access. Alexa Lane, a counselor at the Presidential Women’s Center, a clinic in West Florida, is anxious about H.B. 5—but she is already worried about how noticeably dire the circumstances of her clinic’s patients have been since the onset of the pandemic. Many of the Presidential Women’s Center’s recent patients, Lane observed, are in a “worse situation economically”: Not only may many more be unable to afford their abortions, but Lane expressed that her clinic saw more single mothers than ever before. And because her clinic provides holistic support for its patients, Lane also noticed more patients sought resources for domestic violence.

Lane’s clinic has not yet made adjustments for the 15-week ban, but she knows they will need to, and soon. “We’ve already started to think about preparing really difficult conversations with patients,” Lane said. It’s often those who work at clinics—providers, counselors like Lane—who must inform their patients that their pregnancies are too far along for their abortions to be provided in state. All a clinic can do at that point is connect their patients to resources outside of state: other clinics, funds. These conversations are so difficult because they are often with patients “who are already in a very desperate situation. Some [patients] have the means to travel, and many will not. There isn’t a system to support these pregnant people and their families.”