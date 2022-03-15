Why Ron DeSantis’s New Abortion Restrictions Will Be Felt Far Beyond Florida

H.B. 5 is just one more wound to abortion access before the event on everyone’s mind: the demise of Roe, which will no doubt fall in the Supreme Court’s hearing of Dobbs v. Jackson this year. To anyone familiar with the history of abortion access, however, Roe gave the right to abortion but not equal access. The Hyde Amendment, which passed three years after Roe and has been approved by Congress year after year for nearly four decades, has always cemented the “right” to abortion down class and race lines, by blocking federal funds from being used for abortions. Senate Democrats omitted the amendment last year, for the first time in its history—but the Hyde Amendment appears to be back in the spending package this year.

Last September, an abortion provider in Texas told me: “It’s been over 15 years that we have been sounding the alarm in Texas and in surrounding states that Roe is at war, Roe has not saved us in our communities, and that Roe is not the law of the land in practice.” These words are ever true in thinking about what Roe means in the bigger picture. Only the wealthy and the white have ever had the proper “right” to abortion, access and all. Njoku echoed this in our conversation, noting: “The post-Roe reality is actually the lived experiences of people right now in the South.”

Many of us, particularly in the South, already live in a post-Roe world.

Which is to say: Our “post-Roe” world does not have to feel dangerous. Abortions will not stop even if Roe falls. Many of us, particularly in the South, already live in a post-Roe world. The work for abortion access to which these funds commit themselves will and must continue just the same, with or without the legal right to abortion. (Think about the Jane Collective, an underground network that helped provide access to abortions pre-Roe. People have always worked to provide abortion access, legal or otherwise.) Njoku added that through collective work, “we can also imagine a post-Roe future in which we can have all the abortions we want.”