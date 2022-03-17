The Pandemic Brought New Levels of Transparency to the Supreme Court. Why End It?

The justices’ objections to cameras are both practical and philosophical. Some of them have argued that televising the oral arguments would reduce their utility for the justices and make them more performative in nature. They have often drawn comparisons with the introduction of cameras in Congress in the 1970s, implicitly linking their arrival to that institution’s decline. Antonin Scalia claimed that it would “mis-educate” the public on the court’s work by allowing others to take it out of context. Others have noted that it could pose a security risk. While the justices’ exact security arrangements are not public, they are not usually accompanied by large entourages like other high-ranking federal officials, relying instead on their relative anonymity to move around in the D.C. area without difficulty.

Lawmakers have occasionally proposed requiring cameras in the Supreme Court through legislation. But the justices have also raised separation-of-powers concerns on that front. “We’ve always taken the position in decided cases that it’s not for the court to tell Congress how to conduct its proceedings,” then-Justice Anthony Kennedy told lawmakers in 2006. “And we feel very strongly that we have an intimate knowledge of the dynamics and the needs of the court. And we think that proposals which would mandate [and] direct television in our court in every proceeding [are] inconsistent with that deference, that etiquette, that should apply between the branches.”

Audio recordings address many of these concerns. While the court began recording its oral arguments in 1955, that audio hasn’t always been easy to obtain. It initially began releasing each term’s audio recordings at the start of the next term, making them more useful for historians and law professors than for the public or the press. In 2010, the court started releasing them on its website on Friday after they were recorded, which often came three or four days later. Only in exceedingly rare cases of high public interest—the marriage-equality cases in 2015, for example, and the travel-ban cases in 2018—would the court deign to let Americans hear its arguments on the same day that they took place.