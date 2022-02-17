Will Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Be the Next Great Dissenter?

But most justices and legal experts see them as an invaluable tool for strengthening the law, not weakening it. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became an unlikely pop-culture figure after her strenuous dissents in the 2010s, often told her audiences that a good dissenting opinion would help sharpen a majority opinion during the court’s back-and-forth editing process. Justice William Brennan offered a more prophetic view of them in 1985, when he explained that when a justice “perceives an interpretation of the Constitution to have departed so far from its essential meaning, that justice is bound by a larger constitutional duty to the community to expose the departure and point toward a different path.”

Dissents also give an opportunity to be heard for those who might otherwise be left out from the court’s majority opinions. Justice William O. Douglas, the court’s longest-serving member and one of its more eccentric ones, said that dissenting “is the only thing that makes life tolerable for a judge on an appellate court.” More seriously, he argued that dissenting was not just useful but invaluable in a democratic society. “Certainty and unanimity in the law are possible only under a fascist or communist system, where, indeed, they are indispensable,” he opined. Melvin Urofsky, a law professor who wrote a seminal book on Supreme Court dissents, framed them as part of a higher “constitutional dialogue” that precedes and outlasts each justice who takes part in it.

Indeed, a great dissent can help enshrine a Supreme Court justice’s place in history and public memory. Justice John Marshall Harlan became known as the “Great Dissenter” for being the court’s only member to break from his colleagues’ ruling in favor of racial apartheid in Plessy v. Ferguson, as well as for his dissents in other civil-rights cases in the late 19th century. Justice Louis Brandeis’ dissent on the unconstitutionality of warrantless wiretaps in Olmstead v. United States eventually became the law of the land in Katz v. United States in 1967. Other justices, ranging from William Brennan on the left to Antonin Scalia on the right, became famous in their own lifetimes for vividly dissenting from major rulings by the court that they thought were in error.

Thomas effectively laid out a conservative revolution in American law over the last three decades.

The most salient example to follow for Biden’s nominee might be that of Justice Clarence Thomas. Though famously silent for most of his 31-year tenure during oral arguments, Thomas has written voluminously in concurring and dissenting opinions over the years, publishing more of them than any of his colleagues. Every justice uses dissents and concurrences to explain why the court got it wrong in the case at hand. Thomas, who has a notoriously low opinion on the value of precedent, also used them to lay out how other cases and prior rulings could be overturned to achieve what he thought was the correct reading of the Constitution.