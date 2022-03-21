In other words, Jackson was being descriptive, not prescriptive. Trying to make sentencing policy sound more interesting to skeptical law students is not the same thing as promoting whatever it is that the GOP thinks critical race theory is in actual sentencing. And her neutral statement that critical race theory plays a role in sentencing policy is unambiguously true. If it weren’t, Congress wouldn’t have spent so much time wrestling with the disparity between crack-cocaine sentences and powder-cocaine sentences over the last decade. Earlier generations of lawmakers created the disparity based on racist assumptions about which groups were more likely to use each type of cocaine. If Blackburn has any questions about it, she could ask fellow Republicans on the Judiciary Committee who have backed bipartisan reforms to fix those disparities.

Jackson, for her part, did not adopt a defensive posture when she finally gave her own opening statement on Monday afternoon. She appeared indefatigably upbeat when thanking her family and her professional mentors, even though her remarks immediately followed Blackburn’s barrage. “During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free,” she told the senators. “I stand on the shoulders of many who have come before me, including Judge Constance Baker Motley, who was the first African-American woman to be appointed to the federal bench and with whom I share a birthday. And like Judge Motley, I have dedicated my career to ensuring that the words engraved on the front of the Supreme Court building—‘Equal Justice Under Law’—are a reality and not just an ideal.”

What was striking about the whole ordeal wasn’t that Hawley and Blackburn engaged in their attacks. It was that few of their fellow Republicans appeared eager to embrace them. Maybe it’s because they realize the attacks aren’t as merited as their proponents claim. Maybe it’s because they know the stakes are lower this time with a 6-3 conservative majority already secured on the Supreme Court. Maybe they were simply waiting to see if the accusations got any momentum before running with them. Either way, we’ll get to see how much further they’re willing to go—and how Jackson herself responds—when senators start their formal questions to her on Tuesday.