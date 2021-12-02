Ted Cruz Thinks There Are Only Two Votes on the Supreme Court to Overturn Roe. What?

“Senator, if we have six Republican appointees on this court, after all the money that has been raised, the Federalist Society and all these fat-cat dinners, I’m sorry, I’m pissed about this,” she said, during an interview on Wednesday with Texas Senate Ted Cruz. “If this court with six justices cannot do the right thing here, the constitutional thing, then I think it’s time to do what Robert Bork said we should do, which is to circumscribe the jurisdiction of this court. And they want to blow it up, then that is the way to change things finally. Because this can’t stand, this is insane.”

Ingraham was referring to jurisdiction stripping, in which Congress uses its constitutional power to bar the federal courts from considering certain issues. Cruz, her guest, readily supported the idea of ending the Supreme Court’s power to review abortion-related cases, which would allow states to restrict abortion without federal judicial scrutiny. “I would do that in a heartbeat,” he replied. “As you know, the Constitution gives Congress the authority to restrict the jurisdiction of the court, and I think we should do that.”

The exchange is a useful window into how the conservative judicial machine actually works—and sometimes doesn’t. Three generations of right-wing legal activists have spent their lives building a movement that would create a reliably conservative Supreme Court, all the while largely pretending that they weren’t actually doing this. They portrayed originalism and textualism as neutral tools for judicial decision-making while expecting that the judicial nominees they backed would largely rule in ways that advanced conservative policy priorities. And now some of them are terrified that all of it might still not have been enough.