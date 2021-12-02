Ted Cruz Thinks There Are Only Two Votes on the Supreme Court to Overturn Roe. What?

Wednesday’s oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center produced a flurry of commentary on what looks like the imminent demise of Roe v. Wade. Almost every mainstream court-watcher saw no path to five votes that would strike down Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban; others, myself included, saw at least five votes to overturn Roe outright. But a notable minority of observers on the right apparently saw something else.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her broadcast on Wednesday night by playing a clip of New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who predicted a “revolution” on Monday if the court overturns Roe. “We hope the Supreme Court is listening to us tonight, not to her,” Ingraham said. “Why? Because if a six to three conservative Supreme Court isn’t enough to overturn Roe, then the entire conservative legal movement will have been in vain.” Ingraham is not just another Fox News host. Before her career in broadcasting, she was a Harvard Law graduate and a clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. So when she talks about the conservative legal movement, she speaks with some experience.

“Senator, if we have six Republican appointees on this court, after all the money that has been raised, the Federalist Society and all these fat-cat dinners, I’m sorry, I’m pissed about this,” she said during an interview on Wednesday with Texas Senate Ted Cruz. “If this court with six justices cannot do the right thing here, the constitutional thing, then I think it’s time to do what Robert Bork said we should do, which is to circumscribe the jurisdiction of this court. And they want to blow it up, then that is the way to change things finally. Because this can’t stand, this is insane.”