Haitian Asylum-Seekers Are Being Mistreated in ICE Detention

Inhumanity is a pattern at ICE jails across the United States. But conditions at Torrance—which is managed by the for-profit prison corporation CoreCivic—are particularly alarming. Earlier this year, the facility failed its annual government inspection due to chronic understaffing and unsanitary and unsafe conditions. It’s extremely rare for ICE jails, as horrific as they may be, to fail these inspections. “Why would the Biden administration choose to operate a place that can’t even meet the grossest of minimum standards to be custodians of people?” asked Love. “And then actively deny [asylum-seekers’] petitions to be released? There is no explanation except racism and a total lack of care for people’s human rights.” In May, several asylum-seekers sued CoreCivic after Torrance guards pepper-sprayed them for launching a peaceful hunger strike last year, protesting the lack of Covid-19 protections during a massive outbreak of infections. (ICE did not respond to a request for comment about conditions at Torrance.)

The Haitian asylum-seekers were taken to Torrance after the Del Rio camp was violently dismantled in late September, but it took weeks of pressure from advocates for ICE finally to grant some of them access to legal services. Love first met a group of the asylum-seekers for an in-person legal rights presentation in early November. She said she knew of at least four Haitians who were ordered deported by an immigration judge before they could get legal counsel and information about asylum. Their removal orders have since been appealed.

“If I don’t have an attorney I think that they can deport me. I don’t know what asylum is. I wasn’t allowed to speak,” a 25-year-old Haitian man detained at Torrance said in a statement released by advocates in early November (his name was withheld for fear of retaliation from ICE). “Nobody explained anything, and they just told me I was supposed to have an attorney. I don’t want to go back to Haiti. I can’t go back. My family member was killed and his house was burned. My mom has just been crying because I cannot go back. If I go back, I can’t even leave the airport.”

Love and other advocates have denounced ICE’s failure to provide translators and information about the asylum process in Haitian Creole. Love also said the agency has largely denied petitions for humanitarian parole and requests for release, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in unusually rapid proceedings and without much explanation. Only one of the people she represents has been granted parole. Two others were released due to illness, she said. Another asylum-seeker Love represents was given an $8,000 bond.