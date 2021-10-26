Tapachula, Mexico, Is an Open-Air Immigration Prison for the U.S.

The head of Comar, Andrés Ramírez, recently stated that “the Haitians are not really refugees in our point of view,” disqualifying their applications before they even get a chance to submit them. That hasn’t stopped Haitians from following the process, however. In August, so many people registered with Comar’s online application system that it crashed, and the first step of the process had to switch to in-person at Tapachula’s Olympic stadium. (The online system had originally been set up to deal with the overflow of people at Comar’s main office in the city.)

Each morning, up to 5,000 people line up to register and receive an interview date to determine whether they qualify for refugee status. The registration opens at 8 a.m., but there are so many people that most come before 5 a.m. to secure a place in line, which by opening time stretches in loops around the parking lot of the stadium as the tropical sun rises. There are only two portable bathrooms serving the thousands of asylum-seekers. One young man from the Dominican Republic said he had come twice and missed his opportunity to register for an interview, so on his third try he spent the night in the parking lot. He’s not the only one: Many wait overnight, often with small children.

Without refugee status, asylum-seekers aren’t allowed to work in Mexico. In order to survive, most Haitians rely on remittances from abroad as well as selling soft drinks, phone cards, and other items in the city center without permits; they must stay vigilant to avoid public inspectors who will impound the few goods they own and turn them over to the police. The threat of government raids that result in expulsions to Guatemala or, worse, deportation back to Haiti, looms over everyone’s heads. Many don’t leave the places where they sleep at night, and when police enter a park or square in the center of the town during the day, Haitians quickly run away. Even having your papers in order doesn’t rule out extortion, arrest, or deportation. “Expulsions are a tactic of terror and racism against Haitians in Tapachula,” said Andrew Bahena of CHIRLA, an L.A.-based immigrant rights organization that has a presence in Tapachula. “They can be detained anytime, anywhere, even when they’re buying diapers. The Mexican government does this to strike fear in their community.” Bahena sees a direct line from U.S. immigration policy: “This is a clear example of how anti-Blackness in U.S. immigration policy has emboldened Mexican authorities to adopt cruel and illegal tactics to deter Black asylum-seekers from reaching the U.S. border.”