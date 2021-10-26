Tapachula, Mexico, Is an Open-Air Immigration Prison for the U.S.

Each morning, up to 5,000 people line up to register and receive an interview date to determine whether they qualify for refugee status. The registration opens at 8 a.m., but there are so many people that most come before 5 a.m. to secure a place in line, which by opening time stretches in loops around the parking lot of the stadium as the tropical sun rises. There are only two portable bathrooms serving the thousands of asylum-seekers. One young man from the Dominican Republic said he had come twice and missed his opportunity to register for an interview, so on his third try he spent the night in the parking lot. He’s not the only one: Many wait overnight, often with small children.

Without refugee status, asylum-seekers aren’t allowed to work in Mexico. In order to survive, most Haitians rely on remittances from abroad as well as selling soft drinks, phone cards, and other items in the city center without permits; they must stay vigilant to avoid public inspectors who will impound the few goods they own and turn them over to the police. The threat of government raids that result in expulsions to Guatemala or, worse, deportation back to Haiti, looms over everyone’s heads. Many don’t leave the places where they sleep at night, and when police enter a park or square in the center of the town during the day, Haitians quickly run away. Even having your papers in order doesn’t rule out extortion, arrest, or deportation. “Expulsions are a tactic of terror and racism against Haitians in Tapachula,” said Andrew Bahena of CHIRLA, an L.A.-based immigrant rights organization that has a presence in Tapachula. “They can be detained anytime, anywhere, even when they’re buying diapers. The Mexican government does this to strike fear in their community.” Bahena sees a direct line from U.S. immigration policy: “This is a clear example of how anti-Blackness in U.S. immigration policy has emboldened Mexican authorities to adopt cruel and illegal tactics to deter Black asylum-seekers from reaching the U.S. border.”

Woldy Cajour, 26, and his wife, Carine Myrtil, 20, left São Paulo with their three-month-old daughter, Laura, earlier this year (they had previously fled their hometown of Les Cayes, Haiti). Even though they both had permanent resident cards in Brazil, Cajour’s work at a delivery warehouse only paid him between $150 and $200 a month. A friend who had successfully made the journey to the U.S. told him that if he stayed in Brazil, he would die poor, and that he should think of his daughter’s future and come to the U.S.

Together, the three of them made the overland trip and crossed the Darién Gap. Laura got sick from drinking river water in the jungle, and by the time they reached Tapachula, several days later, her diarrhea was serious. Cajour and Myrtil brought the baby to the hospital, but the doctors refused to treat her because the family didn’t have immigration papers. Laura is a little better now, but Cajour still worries about her health.

