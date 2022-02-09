Mike Pence Is No Hero, and He Never Stood a Chance in 2024 Anyway

“I don’t imagine he’d have a whole lot of support,” Raymond Harre, vice chair of the GOP in Iowa’s Scott County told Politico last summer. “There are some Trump supporters who think he’s the Antichrist.” For others within the Republican Party looking for a Trump alternative, Pence hardly fits the bill: He has one foot in the GOP’s moralizing past and the other in its Trumpist future. If there is some critical mass of Republican voters looking for candidates who are less tainted by either era, there will almost certainly be better choices available. Pence isn’t likely to satisfy anyone, a handful of members of The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board notwithstanding. (Actually, given enough time, they may abandon him as well.)



Moreover, Pence got the vice presidency on something of a technicality: He was enough of a non-entity in 2016 that he had little to lose by accepting the nomination for a job that no one thought he would ever actually hold. In the end, he ended up destroying his political career—a nice summation of how the Trump years went for many Republicans who decided to hitch their wagons to Trump’s star.

In this context, Pence’s comments look somewhat different. He’s stuck between a rock and a hard place, unable to wriggle free. His insistence that he couldn’t do what Trump wanted—which implies that perhaps he would have done it if he felt he could get away with it—is a fainthearted escape from this predicament, winking at both Trump’s supporters and his detractors but satisfying neither camp. His limp rebuke isn’t so much statesmanlike as it is a cheap means to evade responsibility, dressed up like a shot across Trump’s bow. At the very best, he’s stating the obvious. At the worst, he’s continuing to pay lip service to the fact that Trump is, somehow, the legitimate president of the United States. But deep down, Pence simply wants Republicans to know that it’s not his fault that Trump isn’t president right now.



It’s a tidy summation of Pence’s craven political career as the Little Non-Entity That Could: He’s attempting to weasel out of taking a stand that could jeopardize the infinitesimally small sliver of a chance he has of becoming president. But it’s also a depressing summary of where Republican politics is at the moment. Pence’s statement was taken as a brave stand for the constitutional order and the rule of law not because it was some authentic declaration of his party’s sturdy values, but because so few Republicans are willing to be forthright about Trump’s efforts to overturn a legitimate election—and his ongoing efforts to subvert the next one—that even a tatty and insincere facsimile of civic virtue seems daring by comparison.

