Democrats Need to Call Out the Corporations That Stalled Build Back Better

On the bright side, the Biden administration and influential Democrats in Congress have been warming up their muscles when it comes to tangling with dominant corporations. The president appointed trust-busting law enforcers and regulators, including antitrust enforcers Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra, and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who are pursuing aggressive agendas to rein in corporate and financial power from their respective perches. He also issued a wide-ranging executive order on reinvigorating competition that infuriated dominant corporations, from medical device manufacturers to social media platforms to modern-day railroad barons, and is delivering tangible benefits, like affordable hearing aids, to both consumers and small businesses. And just last week the White House touted a “billionaire tax” and constraints on stock buybacks as part of its 2023 budget.

Mainstream congressional Democrats have also shown what amounts to real progress in taking on concentrated corporate power. Democratic members from both the progressive and moderate wings of the party, such as Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Katie Porter, and Hakeem Jeffries, have come together to back important sector-specific bills that take aim at concentrated industries like e-commerce, energy, and global shipping.

But while all of this progress is laudable, it is occurring in a broader governing and messaging environment best characterized as incoherent in its posture toward corporate power overall. That means politically potent accomplishments, policy ideas, and rhetoric targeting corporate power are left on the table as November closes in. Major populist wins like the No Surprises Act, which banned medical surprise billing and was signed into law by the president in January, get virtually no victory lap; elite economists frighten the White House away from calling out corporations for blatant profiteering; everyday people fighting massive conglomerates, like striking Kellogg’s workers, receive not a visit from the president but an arm’s-length letter of polite support.