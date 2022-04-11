The Democrats Are Not Dead Yet

Most journalistic forecasts about 2022 treat as an unalterable rule of physics the historical pattern that the president’s party loses House and (usually) Senate seats in off-year elections. (Since the darkest days of the Depression in 1934, the only exceptions on the House side have been 1998 and 2002.) That expectation, of course, presumes that 2022 is a normal political year and nothing will change between now and November.

Dynamic inaction captures the current mood on Capitol Hill—and the safe bet is that this paralysis will continue until November. Almost certainly, the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court pretty much exhausts what Biden and the Democrats can expect from an evenly divided Congress. But scenarios of a Democratic rebound do not require Joe Manchin suddenly to decide—like Scrooge after seeing the ghosts of Christmas—that he wants to spend trillions on social programs and battling climate change out of a newfound spirit of generosity.

Political scientist Julia Azari, who teaches at Marquette University, succinctly captured the political weirdness of 2022 when she said, “This is our first midterm after a pandemic and an insurrection.”