The Democrats Are Not Dead Yet

Political reporters seize on all the dire indicators for November, especially President Biden’s approval ratings, mired in low-40s quicksand. Politico’s Playbook reported last week on two focus groups with Black and younger voters that supposedly embody the “brutal midterm environment.” A key factor for both groups: “Deep frustration that President Joe Biden and Democrats have failed to deliver on their early promises.”

Even dubious network hiring decisions are premised on a GOP takeover. A CBS executive—justifying the credibility-sapping hiring of Mick Mulvaney (Donald Trump’s former chief of staff) as a paid commentator—recently explained his rationale in an internal meeting: “We know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely, in the midterms.”

In contrast to this widespread premature certainty about November, interviews with political scientists create a more nuanced portrait. It isn’t that anyone in academia is in denial about Biden’s popularity or other short-term political indicators. But they are skeptical that matters are already set at this early date. “In my mind, it’s still volatile,” said Robert Erikson, a political science professor at Columbia University. “You can still have a situation where you could have a Democratic triumph, or they could end up with their tail between their legs. I just don’t know what will happen with voters who aren’t currently paying attention.”