Karen Bass Is Clashing With Allies on the Left Over Policing

While insisting the city must not repeat the 1980s and 1990s, Bass has also issued statements that feel like quotations from that era. In an interview with Bloomberg published under the headline “LA Mayor Hopeful Karen Bass Vows Tough Stance on Crime,” Bass said, “People around the city do not feel safe. There is a feeling of fear in the city. It’s very reminiscent to me of where the city was in the ’80s and the ’90s.” The quote echoed a statement from her opponent Rick Caruso at a debate at the University of Southern California. Caruso is now running even with Bass, ahead of third-place candidate Kevin de Leon and nine other contenders. “Everybody in this city, at every corner of the city—no matter where you live, what your background is—is scared to walk out their doors,” he said, later claiming that crime levels today are the worst in the history of Los Angeles, though the current homicide rate is 85 percent lower than in 1992. Caruso wants to expand the LAPD to 11,000 officers.



Bass witnessed the advent of mass incarceration firsthand in Los Angeles as a nurse in the 1980s and then as the founder of the nonprofit Community Coalition in the ’90s. Retiring from Congress at 68, she finds herself in the position of defending against a second carceral wave. “We waged campaigns against every single [mass incarceration law], and we obviously lost,” she said in an interview. “Now I am concerned that progressives are not really responding to what happens the day the bank gets robbed. And I think if we don’t have an answer for the day the bank gets robbed, we are handing it over to the right.”



What happens when the bank gets robbed? “The bank robber has to be arrested, come on,” Bass said. “And by the way, if I’m wrong, please tell me what the answer is. Please tell me a progressive answer for when the bank is robbed.”

