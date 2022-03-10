The Great Resignation Shows That Managers Need Unions as Much as Workers Do

The Great Resignation is such a wonderful development that I’ve had some trouble believing it’s real. In June 2021, I called bullshit on the Great American Labor Shortage, and in July 2021 I said the temporary shortage was ending already. These judgments were wrong. I still think I was right that the number of Covid-19 cases—the most important economic indicator these past two years—was driving the Great Resignation. But like many people last summer, I was in too much of a hurry to believe that the Covid emergency was ending when it wasn’t. It looks like it’s finally ending now, but I could be wrong about that, too.

The data that the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday showed a quits rate in January 2022 of 2.8 percent, only slightly below the historic high of 3 percent that we saw in November and December 2021. The quits rate has been stuck at this very elevated rate since April 2021, when it hit 2.8 percent. (A normal rate is more like 2 percent.)

An important caveat is that these new data describe what was happening two months ago. Covid cases were still climbing nationally during the first half of January, and though they declined sharply after that, they were still higher at the end of January than they’d been for most of the pandemic. Cases are much, much lower now—as low as they were in July 2021—and they’re continuing to fall. That may mean the quits rate is lower now. In February, the number of jobs grew by an astonishing 678,000, which could portend a lower quits rate for February. Then again, in January the number of jobs grew by 481,000, which was also a lot. Yet the quits rate remained near its peak.