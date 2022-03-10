The Great Resignation Shows That Managers Need Unions as Much as Workers Do

Yes, wages are going up, but not sufficiently to keep the quits rate down.

If an employer is struggling with high turnover and he’s the rational player that economic theory presumes, then he’ll raise wages sufficiently that workers will want to stay. That isn’t happening, and after 10 months you have to ask yourself why not. Yes, wages are going up, but not sufficiently to keep the quits rate down: 56 percent of workers who quit last year and are now working for someone else say they’re making more money. The only rational actors in this transaction appear to be the workers who quit.

Or maybe not. Maybe the employer is behaving rationally. He gripes about high turnover, but he’d rather live with that than pay higher wages. That almost certainly describes the situation faced by restaurant and hotel workers. It’s also consistent with 63 percent of workers polled by Pew saying they saw no opportunities for advancement in their previous job.

Lower-tier jobs offer fewer opportunities for advancement than they did half a century ago because the workplace has fissured to segregate lower-wage workers in separate business entities like fast-food franchises and staffing agencies. People in lower-wage jobs don’t typically work for big corporations; more likely, they work for small organizations that keep wages down because their profit margins are wafer-thin and/or because they win subcontracts by being the low bidder. You can’t advance to a better-paying job, because you don’t just have a crap job—you have a crap job in a company where all the jobs are crap jobs.

You want to work your way up from the mailroom at Widget International? Tough luck. Widget International doesn’t employ mailroom workers—a subcontractor does. You feel the higher-ups at Widget International treat you with disrespect? That’s because they don’t think of you as part of their team. Because, actually, you aren’t part of their team.