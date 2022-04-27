The Debilitating Uncertainty Facing Afghan Refugees in the U.S.

“We’re now entering the second phase. The second phase is, of course, about self-sufficiency for clients,” Khalis Noori, the director for field operations, told me when I visited the office on a crisp April day.

Refugees face significant challenges to becoming self-sufficient, not least of which is the difficulty of being separated from family members and the attendant culture shock of arriving in an unfamiliar country. “When you come from a country like Afghanistan, America is like a new planet,” said Zaker Hussain, an employment specialist at the office. Hussain, who arrived in the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2014, looks for job opportunities for recently arrived individuals and helps clients build résumés and prepare for interviews. But there are some difficulties in finding and maintaining jobs, such as a lack of adequate public transportation and the high cost of living.

In the suburbs of Northern Virginia, a car may be a necessity to obtain and hold down a job. But Hussain said that some of his clients cannot read or write in English, meaning that they can’t pass a driving test to obtain a license. And without a steady job, clients may not have the income to remain in their apartments. Hussain described a meeting with a client of his who is a single mother, who was told by the leasing office of her residence that she would need to verify her income or vacate the place. “I was very embarrassed because I didn’t have good answers for her. All I could do is just appease her [with] some words, but those words cannot help,” he said.