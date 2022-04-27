The Debilitating Uncertainty Facing Afghan Refugees in the U.S.

Most of the staff at the LIRS office in Northern Virginia are themselves recent arrivals to the U.S. This means that they are able to empathize with the clients they assist, but their work can also be difficult, as they too have undergone a similarly traumatic experience. “It has been challenging, if you yourself have gone through something very similar or exactly the same and then trying to help those people who have been in that situation,” Noori said. “But it has advantages to it. Because I could understand, I could be more helpful.”

The employees at the Northern Virginia office also emphasized the need to focus on family reunification. Basiri, who worked as a translator with the American armed forces for over 14 years, was able to evacuate from Afghanistan through the relocation process in mid-August. But he still has many immediate family members and friends in Afghanistan. “Every day before coming to work, I make sure that I speak to my mother, to my father, to my sisters and my brothers,” Basiri said.

Momin mentioned her siblings, who have been referred for the priority 1 program but are waiting in a third country where they face high cost-of-living expenses and cannot enroll their children in school. She explained that it was challenging for family members who have arrived in America but who still need to support their family members abroad. “We are facing the challenges ourselves; we are starting our life from zero. So many things we have to do for our lives. But at the same time, we have to save and support those families,” Momin said.