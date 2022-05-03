Overturning Roe Is an Attack on the Modern Family

Voting rights, abortion rights, marriage rights—these are affirmations of the personhood of those oppressed under the “traditional” view of democracy. The U.S. form of democracy from the Civil War until the 1960s favored the limited freedoms of capitalism—allowing Black people, workers, and women to enter into labor contracts, for example, and legally own property—without the protections of the modern state and polity, such as the legal defense against employment discrimination or exclusion from voting. Without those protections, the political power of these groups is always limited, and their security cannot be ensured.

Failing to see the anti-abortion movement’s success in clash-of-civilization terms would leave us unprepared for the wider legal assault that is already forming. The reasoning underpinning Justice Alito’s draft of the Dobbs opinion is broad enough to encompass other “unenumerated rights,” those rights not specifically listed in the Constitution. These include access to contraception and marriage equality, which are clearly in the GOP crosshairs. Without majority political support, the courts are the reactionary right’s main recourse.

Control over family size and timing is not sufficient for human freedom in our age, of course. Without the support of state policy and workplace practices, women’s independence becomes women’s hardship for those who lack the privileges of race and class. But reproductive rights are a prerequisite for the changes in family life that underlie all progress toward gender equality.