Overturning Roe Is an Attack on the Modern Family

Abortion rights are foundational because control over the size and timing of family growth is a prerequisite of the modern condition.

Abortion rights are foundational because control over the size and timing of family growth is a prerequisite of the modern condition. Demographers have documented what some call the “demographic transition,” which spread around the world with industrialization, bringing lower death rates, especially for children, which led to lower birth rates a generation or two later. Birth rates fell because people didn’t need or want as many children now that kids were more likely to survive. They fell because children were becoming more costly (and valuable) to educate. And they fell because people gained access to better means of contraception.

This demographic transition opened the door, in turn, to a whole suite of changes in family life in wealthy democracies: cohabitation and later (optional) marriage, legal divorce with less stigma, childbearing without marriage, and substantial movement toward gender equality in families. These changes followed, and also promoted, advances in women’s democratic rights and their educational and employment opportunities. (They also led to gay and trans rights, which are still emergent and now under more serious threat themselves.)

When the most sophisticated opponents of women’s rights attack abortion, they speak about it in terms of the rise of “individualism”—the idea that individuals should control their own destinies—which they see as a deepening crisis of modern decadence. The idea that the very structure of families should fall within the realm of individual choice (something that has long been a reality for privileged men), which implies that human relationships are subject to mutual negotiation and reciprocal consent, is an extension of modern progress that strikes at the core of both traditional patriarchy and contemporary authoritarianism.