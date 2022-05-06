Roe Leak Fallout: Democratic Attorneys General Plan Push to Make Abortion an Issue

Nessel has a likely tough race against Republican Tom Leonard, a former state House speaker who actually outraised Nessel in the last quarter. He is backed by Michigan Right to Life and is considered the GOP favorite. The Republican picture in Wisconsin is less clear.

There has been a heightened attention in recent years to secretary of state races and attorneys general races. The prospect of Roe being overturned will only exacerbate that. Yet it’s unclear whether that will be enough to galvanize Democrats enough to prevent what looks to be a wave election for Republicans at every level. Early indications are that the threat of Roe being overturned may not have fully settled in with voters yet, at least when it comes to fundraising.

The DAGA memo makes clear that it will need more money to adequately defend some of its pro-choice candidates across the country. “This will require a significant commitment and investment by national donors and organizations to fund state AG races in an unprecedented way that way that recognizes the national emergency on abortion,” the memo says.