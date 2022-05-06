Roe Leak Fallout: Democratic Attorneys General Plan Push to Make Abortion an Issue

By comparison, in the 2018 campaign cycle, DAGA’s “record-breaking” fundraising was $16.3 million. In other words, the new spending plan represents a nearly 40 percent increase in spending on races that are often overlooked by voters locally and nationally. Attorneys general races get substantially less attention and money than other statewide races like gubernatorial or Senate elections. But attorneys general, usually the top state law enforcement official, play important roles in deciding what kinds of policies a state government will defend or attack. That includes on topics like abortion.

DAGA is the only campaign committee that also has a “pro-choice litmus test” for its candidates. In other words, according to the memo, “endorsed Attorneys General and candidates must publicly support abortion access and reproductive health care” to have the organization’s support.

The memo gets specific about how having a Democratic attorney general can make a concrete difference in terms of abortion rights. It details how, for example, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, alongside prosecutors in eight Michigan counties, has already said she would not enforce a 1931 ban on abortion. In Wisconsin, Attorney General Josh Kaul, up for reelection this year, has said the Wisconsin Department of Justice “will not be using its resources to investigate or prosecute alleged violations of the state’s 19th century abortion ban, which could take hold if Roe is overturned this summer.”