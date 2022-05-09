Mitch McConnell Said Something That Can Help Democrats Win the Midterms

So it’s a grim prospect, such a law. But politically, what a gift. If the Democrats running for House and Senate don’t do everything they can to make these midterms about this and only this, I give up.

I haven’t seen polling on the specific question of a federal law banning abortion. But it’s hard to imagine it would get much more than 25 or 30 percent support. That’s roughly the percentage in many polls of people who say abortion should be illegal in all or most circumstances. That number is going to be higher in certain states, particularly in the South. Still, I very much doubt support for a federal legislative ban nudges 50 percent in all but the reddest of red states, where there aren’t going to be any competitive races anyway.

But take Georgia. It’s now a purple state, with a huge Black population and a major city. Cobb and Gwinnett counties, Newt Gingrich’s old stomping grounds, went for Joe Biden over Donald Trump by double digits. Raphael Warnock is a pro-choice pastor and a learned man. His likely opponent, Herschel Walker, is as dumb as a rock. Warnock—and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams—surely ought to be able to get women in Georgia of all ages engaged and voting Democratic to stop the elevation of one more senator who would vote for such a ban. Warnock needs to force Walker to state whether he’d vote for such a ban, which he presumably would since he has said he’s against abortion in all cases. Just make the race about that. Make the ex-running back play defense.