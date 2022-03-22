The Supreme Court May Soon Shut Down the Regulatory State. Let’s Use It While We Still Can.

Chevron opponents aren’t shy, in the current climate, about presenting their efforts to overturn it as a strategy to shut down the regulatory state. That’s outrageous. Even more outrageous, they may soon win. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch are all itching to overturn Chevron; Justice Amy Coney Barrett likely is, too, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts desire at the very least to narrow Chevron. Never mind that when Chevron was handed down in 1984, it was considered a conservative decision that would check administrative power. The political and judicial spectrums have since shifted so far to the right that Chevron is today considered a bleeding-heart liberal decision, simply because it allows regulatory agencies to exist at all.

If the Chevron deference doctrine goes, conservatives may crow that at long last they have repealed the New Deal. But that would be modest, because judges have deferred to government agencies much further back than the 1930s; by one reckoning, something very much like Chevron deference existed as early as 1827. That would mean regulatory deference predates regulation itself, given that the very first regulatory agency is identified by Thomas McCraw, in his authoritative 1984 history, Prophets of Regulation, as the Rhode Island Commission of 1839. This was, McCraw writes, “a modest [state] agency that encouraged rival [railroad] corporations to work together on joint schedules and rates.” There isn’t much point in having a regulatory agency unless courts are going to defer to it.

While the Chevron deference doctrine is still available, let’s don’t let it go to waste. Democrats should keep trying to achieve their policy goals through both legislation and regulation. Both approaches have deep historical roots. Neither approach is quick or easy. And the Democrats’ congressional majorities aren’t the only tool that may soon go poof. Gather ye regulations while ye may.