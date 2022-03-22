The Supreme Court May Soon Shut Down the Regulatory State. Let’s Use It While We Still Can.

Even before a judge weighs in, it is, by design, very, very difficult to get a regulation out the door. It’s especially hard for certain agencies. The average length of time it takes the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, for instance, to issue a regulation was found in 2012 to be seven years, and there’s no reason to think that’s gotten any faster since then. (The Biden administration’s emergency temporary OSHA rule requiring businesses employing more than 100 people to demand proof of Covid-19 vaccination or subject workers to weekly testing at their own expense moved much faster than that only because it was an emergency rule. The Supreme Court threw it out in January.)

The Trump administration, when it tried indiscriminately to throw out as many regulations as possible, lacked the patience to clear these hurdles.

The upside to these hurdles is that the Trump administration, when it tried indiscriminately to throw out as many regulations as possible, lacked the patience to clear these hurdles, and as a consequence it found many of its anti-regulatory actions reversed in court. Six months before Trump left office, Bethany Davis Noll of New York University’s Institute for Public Integrity told the Associated Press that Trump’s administration had won only 15 percent of court challenges to his agencies’ attempted regulatory changes. The norm for other presidents, she said, was 70 percent.

Despite all these existing hurdles, conservative Republicans have for years argued that the regulatory process remains unaccountable and illegitimate. The focus of their ire is the 1984 Supreme Court decision in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, which gave regulatory agencies latitude to interpret the statutes they enforce through regulation so long as that interpretation is demonstrably rational and reasonable. This is called the doctrine of “Chevron deference,” and conservative Republicans have sought for years to kill it so they can make an already difficult regulatory process virtually impossible. For the business lobby, killing Chevron deference is the big brass ring.