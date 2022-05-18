The Democrats Are Frozen With Fear of the Midterm Voter

Early in the Biden administration, the party put down some clear markers: The daily nonsense of Trump’s tenure would recede into calm; there would be a strong focus on vaccine distribution and “re-opening” the country; a country reeling from Covid-19’s ravages would get economic support. Since the summer, however—and particularly after the disastrous, though ultimately justified, withdrawal from Afghanistan—Democrats have been stuck in a muddle. The Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of the administration’s agenda, has been stymied by Manchin and Synema. While it may technically remain alive, it has been stalled for six months and is not likely to ever become law. Voting rights has similarly been stalled. The right has succeeded, once again, in turning immigration into a campaign issue but Democrats have struggled to to articulate the extremism of the GOP’s position.



What people remember about these failed initiatives is that the foundered amid Democratic infighting. Democrats either sabotaged their own legislation through internecine conflict or hapless negotiations; at other times, the party’s support for the Senate filibuster sent the message that the measures trapped behind the arcane rule weren’t real priorities for the party. It’s hard to say what your values are if you’re not getting anything done—it’s especially hard when Democrats are more invested in kicking in the teeth of their own left flank than they are taking the Republicans to task. Meanwhile, all of this internal dysfunction lets the GOP off the hook—that they oppose some popular ideas is a mere footnote in the larger “Dems in disarray” discourse. Taken as a whole, the Democratic Party’s own vision for the country—what they’d agree to do if given more power—is getting obfuscated, and voters are on the verge of rejecting them.



The expiration of the child tax credit, one of the most successful tools in reversing child poverty in recent history, has been an emblematic disaster. Failing to secure the continued expanded child tax credit robbed the party of something to run on; the fact that the party was perceived to have failed to come to an agreement among themselves meant that the GOP skated on being blamed for its demise—in fact, the former recipients of the expanded credit have swung back to supporting Republicans, according to recent polling. The party’s failure to secure additional funding for next-generation vaccines and other pandemic mitigation measures is similarly disastrous, particularly as Covid-19 continues to kill hundreds of Americans every day.

