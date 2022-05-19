That’s what Thomas says about stare decisis in a formal Supreme Court opinion, at least. When speaking outside the court’s four walls, he’s somewhat more candid about his approach to precedent. “We use stare decisis as a mantra when we don’t want to think,” Thomas declared at an event earlier this month. And at the Dallas legal conference last week, he was even more blunt. “I always say that when someone uses stare decisis, that means they’re out of arguments,” Thomas remarked. “Now they’re just waving the white flag. And I just keep going.” His implication is that stare decisis isn’t actually an important principle in the American legal system—it’s just a crutch for idiots and losers.

One problem with this approach is that it runs counter to what most Americans expect from their federal courts. Congress and the executive branch have more leeway to write and rewrite the law because they can, at least in theory, be held accountable by voters for it. The same can’t be said for the federal judiciary in general and the Supreme Court in particular. Its members have life tenure, their salaries can’t be lowered during their term in office, and the taboo against removing them from office is so strong that Congress hasn’t seriously attempted it for more than 200 years. That insularity comes with the implicit understanding that the courts will use their immense power wisely, bounded by precedent and respect for the rule of law.

A casual observer of the court could also easily surmise that the justices’ rulings on abortion rights could be traced to their personal views on the matter. Thomas himself, for example, has previously compared proponents of abortion rights to those who supported eugenics in the early twentieth century, a stance that goes beyond merely believing that Roe was wrongly decided. Alito, as I noted earlier this month, hinted in his draft opinion that he favors the fetal-personhood argument put forward by the more aggressive wing of the anti-abortion legal movement. Justice Amy Coney Barrett took part in anti-abortion activism while working as a law professor at Notre Dame. And while Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh aren’t as open about their personal views on abortion, they were nominated by a president who campaigned on a pledge to appoint “pro-life judges” who would overturn Roe. Donald Trump isn’t known for keeping his promises, but on this one, he appears to have succeeded.

